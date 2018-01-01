January 01 2018
|
Tevet, 14, 5778
|
WATCH: 2018 hits Israel by storm

By
January 1, 2018 13:15

It's time to bring out your winter coat.




The New Year brought cold weather to Israel as it rained and snowed throughout the country on Sunday evening.

50 centimeters of rain were reported to have fallen in Israel's northern Kibbutz Eilon in a span of 12 hours overnight.

The heavy rain raised the Sea of Galilee one centimeter to 214.365 meters below sea level, at a height of 1.4 meters below its lower red line.

Zero degrees and four centimeters of snow on Mt. Hermon caused the blockage of roads leading to the ski attraction, and is closed until further notice.

A woman, 40, and her daughter, 15, were stuck in a car in the Haifa area due to road flooding, and were rescued by MDA.


