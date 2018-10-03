Jerusalem Post Facebook Like Competition
Terms and Conditions for the “The Jerusalem Post Facebook Giveaway Competition” (hereinafter: Competition), beginning on June 14, 2011 (hereinafter: Effective Date) and until August 16, 2011 (hereinafter: Termination Date).
WHEREAS The Jerusalem Post is involved, amongst other things, in the publication and distribution of on-line content
AND WHEREAS The Jerusalem Post wishes to distribute prizes for encouraging it's users' on - line participation;
IT WAS AGREED, that by accepting the terms and conditions herein, You shall participate in the Competition, and shall be entitled for prizes, as defined hereunder, according to the terms of these Terms and Conditions.
- Eligibility:: You may enter into the competition and be eligible to participate solely if you: (i) Are either (1) over 18 years or age, or (2) you are over 13 years of age and obtained the consent of your legal guardian; and (ii) have agreed to the Jerusalem Post's Terms and Conditions; and (iii) have a valid Facebook user profile; and (iv) have added your Facebook Profile as a Fan of the Jerusalem Post's official Page; and (v) do not live in a proscribed state or operate on behalf of a proscribed entity; and (vi) have not filed for bankruptcy, liquidation, insolvency or have otherwise reached any agreement with your creditors.
- Participation:
- Commencing Effective Date and until Termination Date, Participants shall compete on promoting the Jerusalem Post's content through Facebook by sharing any article published on the Jerusalem Post following Effective Date on their Facebook Wall and requesting their Facebook friends to “like” the said Wall Post.
- Upon Termination Date, Participants shall send The Jerusalem Post a link to their wall post and a screenshot of it.
- Within 5 days of Termination Date, the Jerusalem Post shall count all the “likes” that each participant received. The Participant who received the most “likes” on one specific (1) wall post shared on his Wall shall be declared as the first prize winner.
- The following 50 participants who received the most number of votes, shall each receive the runner-up prize
- In case that two or participants reach the same number of votes for the first prize, the cash value of the first prize shall be divided and each participant shall receive a prize equivalent to the cash value of the first prize.
- Prizes:The Jerusalem Post shall distribute prizes valued at a a gross sum of 620 US$:
- The First Prize shall be a weekend (two nights) stay at the Grand Hotel Court in Jerusalem, Israel on a half-board basis, eligible to exercise between the dates of July and August 2011.
- The Runner Up Prizes shall be 50 T-Shirt with a cover of the Jerusalem Post dated May 15th, 1948.
- Use of Your Copyrighted Material, Model Release:The Jerusalem Post may use your Facebook profile picture and your name in order to promote it's brand in regards to this Competition.
- Amending these Terms or Revoking your participation: The Jerusalem Post may, at any time, amend these terms or revoke your participation in the Competition, for any reason or for no reason at all, and may withhold your participation until you provided it with sufficient proof that you were not in violation of the Jerusalem Post's Terms and Conditions or these terms. The Jerusalem Post may, also, terminate the Competition for any reason or for no reason at all.
- Fraud Detection:: At any time, The Jerusalem Post may exercise procedures to detect fraud or fraudulent behavior and may withhold any participant until it provides The Jerusalem Post with sufficient proof that such fraud was not committed. The Jerusalem Post may, also, offset any number of likes from the Facebook Wall Post you entered should it have reason to believe that fraud was conducted in regards to any post or participant, either by himself or any 3rd party.
- VAT, Taxes: You shall bear all taxes, duties, value added tax, customs or any other levy incurred as a result of your participation in this Competition.
- Governing Law, Jurisdiction: These terms shall be solely governed by the laws of the state of Israel. Any dispute arising from them shall be exclusively brought to the competent courts of the Tel-Aviv district.