So, you want to write an op-ed

The Jerusalem Post accepts articles on any topic. The suggested length is 800 words but we do accept longer pieces, on occasion.Please paste the text of the article into the e-mail body and don't send it as an attachment. We cannot always open attachments due toformatting reasons and it causes unnecessary delays.Include a short bio. One or two sentences should do.Please include a phone number where you can be reached.Please send a head shot photo of the writer to run alongside the article.Due to the number of submissions we receive, we cannot always respond promptly.For more details and some sound advice, please read our former Op-ed Editor and Editorial Page Editor Elliot Jager's excellent piece