The Jerusalem Post First Annual Conference exceeded all expectations



The Jerusalem Post First Annual Conference: Fighting for the Zionist Dream, held in Marriott Marquis, New York City, USA on April 29th 2012, was a great success. The conference featured top personalities from Israel and the USA, as well as the newspaper’s top editors and journalists, with more than 1,000 participants from all over the world.



The Conference achieved wide media coverage.

For the media coverage of the Conference, please



First Annual Conference: Fighting for the Zionist Dream, held in Marriott Marquis, New York City, USA on April 29th 2012, was a great success. The conference featured top personalities from Israel and the USA, as well as the newspaper’s top editors and journalists, with more than 1,000 participants from all over the world.The Conference achieved wide media coverage.For the media coverage of the Conference, please click here.