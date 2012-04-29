|
The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference April 29, 2012, Marriott
Times Square
The Jerusalem Post held its first annual conference in New York on Israel-US relations, featuring top personalities from Israel and the US, as well as the newspaper’s top editors and journalists. Key addresses and panel discussions were held on the major issues facing the Jewish people in the coming years. It lived up to be a hugely important event for those interested in the future of the Jewish State.
The Conference Live Broadcast was sponsored by:
The conference was broadcasted by Jpost.com,
JewishJournal.com and The Jewish Channel
Videos from the Conference:
•
Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert and Likud member Gilad Erdan, Minister of Environmenr.
•
Outspoken columnist Caroline Glick, Israeli Dep. Foreign Minister Danny Ayalon and former IDF head Gabbai Ashkenazi.
•
Alan Dershowitz, Ron Prosor, former IAF Chief and former Mossad head Meir Dagan.
•
Middle East and Israel, Ehud Olmert, Meir Dagan, and Caroline Glick.
•
Diaspora and Israel. JNF CEO Russell Robinson, Ido Aharoni.
From the Press
•
Olmert defends Abbas's shunning peace proposal
•
Ashkenazi: Iran strike not needed tomorrow
•
Dagan supports Diskin’s Iran comments
•
Dagan, Erdan trade barbs over Diskin comments
•
Olmert: Iran not rushing to produce nukes
•
Dagan and Erdan's caustic exchange at the ‘Post’ Conference
•
Sparks fly at ‘Jerusalem Post’ Conference
•
Carlebach voices new ‘Hatikva’ at ‘Post’ Conference