|
|We at The Jerusalem Post are delighted to invite your organization to
participate as a valued sponsor at our annual Jerusalem Post Conference. The
Jerusalem Post Conference offers a unique opportunity to our American readers to
meet the most popular and influential political leaders from Israel and senior
editors / journalists from The Jerusalem Post.
WHY YOU SHOULD PARTICIPATE:
Great opportunity for branding and exposing your organization to
the worldwide Jewish community.
Linking your brands to the most popular brand in the Jewish world –The Jerusalem Post.
Advertising package in the Jewish world's most widely read English-language newspaper and Website,
The Jerusalem Post.