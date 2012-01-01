|
|
|
2012 is set to be a crucial year, not just for the United States and Israel, but
for the world in general.
A year after the historic changes brought about by the Arab Spring, the Middle East
is undergoing a huge transformation, the US is bracing for a dramatic presidential
election, the global economy is in turmoil and Israel is facing enormous challenges
on all fronts. How will all this affect the close relationship between Jerusalem
and Washington, and what impact might it have on Jewish communities around the world?
Ahead of The Jerusalem Post's 80th birthday in December 2012, the first
annual Jerusalem Post Conference will be held to address these issues. It
will feature speeches by and panel discussions with prominent personalities from
Israel and the US, as well as Jerusalem Post editors, reporters and columnists.
This is a unique opportunity to attend what promises to be an exciting one-day conference
on April 29 at one of New York's finest hotels, and get the inside story from
Israel at an event hosted by the top Jewish newspaper in the world.
Steve Linde
Editor-In-Chief
The Jerusalem Post