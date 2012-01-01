The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference, April 2012, Conference Program



8:00–9:00 Registration and Kosher Breakfast – Hotel Buffet



Part I – Guest Speakers





Steve Linde – Editor-in-Chief of The Jerusalem Post

9:15–9:40 Opening Speech – Ehud Olmert – Special Guest – former Prime Minister

9:40–9:55 Gilad Erdan – Israeli Minister of Environmental Protection

9:55–10:10 Danny Ayalon – Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister

10:10–10:25 Gabi Ashkenazi – former Chief of Staff of the IDF

10:25–10:40 Caroline B. Glick – Jerusalem Post Senior Contributing Editor

10:40–10:45 Award ceremony for Mr. Bronfman, Dr. Nona and Mr. Shneerson for supporting Limmud FSU Project

10:45–11:00 Break

11:00–11:15 Ron Prosor – Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations

11:15–11:30 Prof. Alan M. Dershowitz – Felix Frankfurter Professor of Law at Harvard Law School

11:30–11:45 Meir Dagan – former Director of the Mossad

11:45–12:00 Elyezer Shkedy – Former Commander in Chief Of the IAF and President & CEO EL AL Israel Airlines





12:00–2:00 Kosher Lunch – Hotel Buffet



Part II – Meet the Special Guests, Writers and Editors of The Jerusalem Post



3:20–3:30



4:50–5:00



6:20-7:30 First Panel – "Securing Israel's place in the new Middle East: What needs to be done?"



Moderator: Herb Keinon – Jerusalem Post Diplomatic Reporter



Panelists :

Ehud Olmert – former Prime Minister

Gilad Erdan – Israeli Minister of Environmental Protection

Gabi Ashkenazi – former Chief of Staff of the IDF

Meir Dagan – former Director of the Mossad

Elyezer Shkedy – Former Commander in Chief Of the IAF and President & CEO EL AL Israel Airlines

Caroline B. Glick – Jerusalem Post Senior Contributing Editor

Yaakov Katz – Jerusalem Post Military Affairs Reporter



Break



Second Panel – "Diaspora-Israel ties: US Jewry's socioeconomic interaction with the Jewish State"



Moderator: David Brinn – Jerusalem Post Managing Editor



Panelists :

Danny Ayalon – Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister

Efi Stenzler – World Chairman of JNF - KKL

Russell F. Robinson – CEO JNF

Dr. David Breakstone – Vice Chairman of the World Zionist Organization

Ido Aharoni – Consul General of Israel in New York

Isi Leibler – Jerusalem Post Columnist and former Leader of the Australian Jewry

Ehud Arnon – CEO Israel Discount Bank – USA



Break



Third Panel – "The media war against the delegitimization of Israel"



Moderator: Gil Hoffman – Jerusalem Post Correspondent



Panelists :

Prof. Alan M. Dershowitz – Felix Frankfurter Professor of Law at Harvard Law School

Ron Prosor – Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations

Malcolm Hoenlein – Executive Vice Chairman of the Conference of Presidents

Daniel Seaman – Deputy Director General of the Israeli Ministry of Public Diplomacy

Alon Pinkas – former New York Consul General

David Suissa – President of Tribe Media Corp

Naomi Ragen – Jerusalem Post Columnist and Author



Break



Part III – Band performance





7:30–8:30 Performance by Neshama Carlebach

with Roger Hambrick and members of the Green Pastures Baptist Church Choir



* Kosher catering.

* Handicap accessible.

* The Hotel has a no-smoking policy. Smoking is strictly prohibited within all hotel areas.

* Limited seating for the buffet.

* The speakers list is not final and is subject to changes and amendments. The Jerusalem Post reserves the right to update the guest speaker list from time to time. Please check this page for future updates in the program.

* Tickets are not refundable.



