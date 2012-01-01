Overview From the Editor Speakers Program Sponsors Media Coverage
The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference, April 2012, Conference Program

8:00–9:00 Registration and Kosher Breakfast – Hotel Buffet

Part – Guest Speakers


9:00–9:15      Introduction – Steve Linde – Editor-in-Chief of The Jerusalem Post
9:15–9:40      Opening Speech – Ehud Olmert – Special Guest – former Prime Minister
9:40–9:55      Gilad Erdan – Israeli Minister of Environmental Protection
9:55–10:10    Danny Ayalon – Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister
10:10–10:25  Gabi Ashkenazi – former Chief of Staff of the IDF
10:25–10:40  Caroline B. GlickJerusalem Post Senior Contributing Editor
10:40–10:45  Award ceremony for Mr. Bronfman, Dr. Nona and Mr. Shneerson for supporting Limmud FSU Project
10:45–11:00  Break
11:00–11:15  Ron Prosor – Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations
11:15–11:30  Prof. Alan M. Dershowitz – Felix Frankfurter Professor of Law at Harvard Law School
11:30–11:45  Meir Dagan former Director of the Mossad
11:45–12:00  Elyezer Shkedy – Former Commander in Chief Of the IAF and President & CEO EL AL Israel Airlines


12:00–2:00 Kosher Lunch – Hotel Buffet

Part – Meet the Special Guests, Writers and Editors of The Jerusalem Post

6:20-7:30 		First Panel – "Securing Israel's place in the new Middle East: What needs to be done?"

Moderator: Herb Keinon – Jerusalem Post Diplomatic Reporter

Panelists:
Ehud Olmert – former Prime Minister
Gilad Erdan – Israeli Minister of Environmental Protection
Gabi Ashkenazi – former Chief of Staff of the IDF
Meir Dagan – former Director of the Mossad
Elyezer Shkedy – Former Commander in Chief Of the IAF and President & CEO EL AL Israel Airlines
Caroline B. GlickJerusalem Post Senior Contributing Editor
Yaakov KatzJerusalem Post Military Affairs Reporter

Break

Second Panel – "Diaspora-Israel ties: US Jewry's socioeconomic interaction with the Jewish State"

Moderator: David Brinn – Jerusalem Post Managing Editor

Panelists:
Danny Ayalon – Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister
Efi Stenzler –  World Chairman of JNF - KKL
Russell F. Robinson – CEO JNF
Dr. David Breakstone – Vice Chairman of the World Zionist Organization
Ido Aharoni – Consul General of Israel in New York
Isi LeiblerJerusalem Post Columnist and former Leader of the Australian Jewry
Ehud Arnon – CEO Israel Discount Bank – USA

Break

Third Panel – "The media war against the delegitimization of Israel"
Moderator: Gil Hoffman – Jerusalem Post Correspondent

Panelists:
Prof. Alan M. Dershowitz – Felix Frankfurter Professor of Law at Harvard Law School
Ron Prosor – Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations
Malcolm Hoenlein – Executive Vice Chairman of the Conference of Presidents 
Daniel Seaman – Deputy Director General of the Israeli Ministry of Public Diplomacy
Alon Pinkas – former New York Consul General
David Suissa – President of Tribe Media Corp
Naomi RagenJerusalem Post Columnist and Author

Break
Part – Band performance


7:30–8:30 Performance by Neshama Carlebach
with Roger Hambrick and members of the Green Pastures Baptist Church Choir

* Kosher catering.
* Handicap accessible.
* The Hotel has a no-smoking policy. Smoking is strictly prohibited within all hotel areas.
* Limited seating for the buffet.
* The speakers list is not final and is subject to changes and amendments. The Jerusalem Post reserves    the right to update the guest speaker list from time to time. Please check this page for future updates    in the program.
* Tickets are not refundable.
 