|
The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference, April 2012, Conference Program
8:00–9:00 Registration
and Kosher
Breakfast – Hotel Buffet
Part
– Guest Speakers
9:00–9:15 Introduction –
Steve Linde – Editor-in-Chief of The Jerusalem Post
9:15–9:40 Opening Speech – Ehud Olmert – Special
Guest – former Prime Minister
9:40–9:55 Gilad Erdan – Israeli Minister of Environmental
Protection
9:55–10:10 Danny Ayalon – Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister
10:10–10:25 Gabi Ashkenazi – former Chief of Staff of the IDF
10:25–10:40 Caroline B. Glick – Jerusalem Post Senior Contributing
Editor
10:40–10:45 Award ceremony for Mr. Bronfman, Dr. Nona and Mr. Shneerson for supporting Limmud FSU Project
10:45–11:00 Break
11:00–11:15 Ron Prosor – Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations
11:15–11:30 Prof. Alan M. Dershowitz – Felix Frankfurter Professor
of Law at Harvard Law School
11:30–11:45 Meir Dagan – former Director of the Mossad
11:45–12:00 Elyezer Shkedy – Former Commander in Chief Of the
IAF and President & CEO EL AL Israel Airlines
12:00–2:00 Kosher Lunch – Hotel Buffet
Part
– Meet the Special Guests, Writers and Editors of The Jerusalem Post
Part
– Band performance
|
2:00–3:20
3:20–3:30
3:30–4:50
4:50–5:00
5:00–6:20
6:20-7:30
|
First Panel – "Securing Israel's place in the new Middle East: What needs to be done?"
Moderator: Herb Keinon – Jerusalem Post Diplomatic Reporter
Panelists:
Ehud Olmert – former Prime Minister
Gilad Erdan – Israeli Minister of Environmental Protection
Gabi Ashkenazi – former Chief of Staff of the IDF
Meir Dagan – former Director of the Mossad
Elyezer Shkedy – Former Commander in Chief Of the
IAF and President & CEO EL AL Israel Airlines
Caroline B. Glick – Jerusalem Post Senior Contributing Editor
Yaakov Katz – Jerusalem Post Military Affairs Reporter
Break
Second Panel – "Diaspora-Israel ties: US Jewry's socioeconomic interaction with the Jewish State"
Moderator: David Brinn – Jerusalem Post Managing
Editor
Panelists:
Danny Ayalon – Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister
Efi Stenzler – World Chairman of JNF - KKL
Russell F. Robinson – CEO JNF
Dr. David Breakstone – Vice Chairman of the World Zionist Organization
Ido Aharoni – Consul General of Israel in New York
Isi Leibler – Jerusalem Post Columnist and former Leader of the Australian
Jewry
Ehud Arnon – CEO Israel Discount Bank – USA
Break
Third Panel – "The media war against the delegitimization
of Israel"
Moderator: Gil Hoffman – Jerusalem Post Correspondent
Panelists:
Prof. Alan M. Dershowitz – Felix Frankfurter Professor of Law at Harvard
Law School
Ron Prosor – Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations
Malcolm Hoenlein – Executive Vice Chairman of the Conference of Presidents
Daniel Seaman – Deputy Director General of the Israeli Ministry of Public
Diplomacy
Alon Pinkas – former New York Consul General
David Suissa –
President of Tribe Media Corp
Naomi Ragen – Jerusalem Post Columnist and Author
Break
|
7:30–8:30
|
Performance by Neshama Carlebach
with Roger Hambrick and members of the Green Pastures
Baptist Church Choir
* Kosher catering.
* Handicap accessible.
* The Hotel has a no-smoking policy. Smoking is strictly prohibited within all hotel
areas.
* Limited seating for the buffet.
* The speakers list is not final and is subject to changes
and amendments. The Jerusalem Post reserves the right to update the
guest speaker list from time to time. Please check this page for future updates
in the program.
* Tickets are not refundable.