Arab Israeli Conflict
Middle East
Israel News
Hi Tech News
TRENDING STORIES
Diaspora
Premium
Christian News
Blogs
International news
Green Israel
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
By PAMELA PELED
Sponsored Content
By ANNA KRYCER
By BARRY DAVIS
By SHOSHANNA KEATS-JASKOLL
By MARALLYN BEN MOSHE
You can convince yourself that you are right, but this week you will have a hard time convincing others of the value of the stand you have taken.
Art must, by definition, feed off life.
By MIRIAM KRESH
Israel’s agricultural schools connect kids to nature, history and society
By DAVID GEFFEN
Marking 70 years since the vote that changed history on November 29, 1947
It seemed like an impossible task.
By ARIANE MANDELL
From environmental and transportation reforms in the North to deep, imaginative art in the Center to good ol’ turkey dinners in the South, there is plenty be thankful for this week.
By RIVKAH LAMBERT ADLER
Many transactions require pricey international wire fees, making transferring and converting amounts under $10,000 financially inefficient.
The book covers topics such as bank transfers, children’s accounts, the Post Office Bank, foreign currency exchanges, getting a loan in Israel, how Israeli credit cards work and much more.
By LES SAIDEL
Why is it then that most home bakers find it hardest to duplicate these famous, staple breads in their own kitchen?
The monochromic drawings are a wonder to behold and suggest some hidden paradise betwixt rich foliage and blissfully wayward vegetation.
The showcase organizers have cast their theatrical and thematic nets far and wide, and the visitors from abroad.
Klub7 is a collective of artists, most of whom hail from Halle in former East Germany and now exhibit works in Tel Aviv
The Chabba Gallery is a unique art gallery in Herzliya.
By WENDY BLUMFIELD
It is the moments of empathy and warmth when mourning a loved one that bring light into the darkness.
By BATSHEVA POMERANTZ
Together with others from the Ethiopian community, Geula Hadary brings alive the story of the trek to Israel – with the risks of hunger, disease and bandits.
Mediterranean Biennale features works from more than a dozen countries
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Concerts, Balfour declaration celebrations, and chocolate tasting
Ten years ago a wealthy entrepreneur was living the life...then he was struck with a rare form of leukemia
In honor of Aliya Day on October 27, one woman shares personal musings on her immigration experiences
Charity ides raise cash for children's hospital
The halachic prenuptial and newly, postnuptial agreements,
are important weapons in the communal fight against ‘get’ refusal
...and Lord Balfour in Eretz Yisrael in 1925
Approaching the centenary of the Battle of Beersheba, we delve into the Australian stake in the creation of the State of Israel.
By CARL HOFFMAN
IsraAID’s global disaster response realizes the dream of the Jewish state being a light unto the nations.
By ITSIK MAROM
After some more sightseeing, you’ll be ready for dinner.
The Social Film Festival will take place in Lod from October 23 to 26.
The time is right to revel in Israel’s rich arts scene – from activist painting, to sculptures hidden in nature, to innovative sound design. Pick your favorite, or try a few.
LOAD MORE
By PEGGY CIDOR
By DAVID ROSH PINA
By NATALIE CHETBOUN
By PEGGY CIDOR
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
By MARK WEISS
By MICHAEL WILNER
By YOSSI MELMAN
By REUVEN BEN-SHALOM
Please insert a valid email address