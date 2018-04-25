April 25 2018
|
Iyar, 10, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

7 alleged Mossad spies sentenced in Algerian court

One man was sentenced to death, while six others were sentenced to ten years in prison.

By
April 25, 2018 09:03
Spy wars

Spy wars. (photo credit: REUTERS,JPOST STAFF)

Seven individuals of African origin were sentenced on Monday by a criminal court in Algeria for "spying for a foreign power [Israel], and forming a criminal gang in the country," Algerian media reported on Tuesday.

One Lebanese-born Liberian man was sentenced to death, while six other African nationals were sentenced to ten years in prison and fined sums of some 20 million Algerian dinar. They were charged with espionage, "possession and dissemination of documents that glorified terrorism," and undermining state security.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


According to Observ'Algerie, the defendants pleaded not guilty. Ynet reported that Algeria's interior minister called the arrest "proof" that the Mossad and other foreign bodies are trying to hurt Algeria's security and stability.

In January 2016, security services in Algeria announced they had exposed the aforementioned spy network and subsequently arrested at least 10 agents.


Related Content

TURKISH PRESIDENT Tayyip Erdogan addresses members of the parliament from his AK Party in Ankara.
April 25, 2018
Turkish parties jockey for position ahead of snap election at end of June

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 13 - 22
    Beer Sheva
    16 - 21
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 12 - 19
    Jerusalem
    15 - 23
    Haifa
  • 18 - 28
    Elat
    16 - 29
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut