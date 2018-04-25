7 alleged Mossad spies sentenced in Algerian court

Seven individuals of African origin were sentenced on Monday by a criminal court in Algeria for "spying for a foreign power [Israel], and forming a criminal gang in the country," Algerian media reported on Tuesday.



One Lebanese-born Liberian man was sentenced to death, while six other African nationals were sentenced to ten years in prison and fined sums of some 20 million Algerian dinar. They were charged with espionage, "possession and dissemination of documents that glorified terrorism," and undermining state security.





According to Observ'Algerie, the defendants pleaded not guilty. Ynet reported that Algeria's interior minister called the arrest "proof" that the Mossad and other foreign bodies are trying to hurt Algeria's security and stability.In January 2016, security services in Algeria announced they had exposed the aforementioned spy network and subsequently arrested at least 10 agents.