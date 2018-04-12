Assad adviser: Syria and allies preparing for possible war

BEIRUT - The Syrian government and its allies are in consultation over US threats of military action and have "options, an adviser to President Bashar al-Assad was quoted as saying in an interview with a Lebanese channel on Wednesday.





Bouthaina Shaaban told al-Mayadeen that the Syrian government and its main ally Russia had made preparations after Israel's strike on Sunday against the T-4 airfield near Homs, the channel reported.

The West was waging a "psychological war" after the defeat of rebels in eastern Ghouta, she added, pointing to what she called contradictory statements between different branches of the US government.

Earlier on Wednesday, US President Donald Trump said that American missiles "will be coming" to Syria as Western countries discussed military action over a suspected chemical weapons attack in eastern Ghouta on Sunday.

However, US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said the United States was still assessing evidence over who was behind the attack, which it has said bears the hallmark of Assad's forces.



Shaaban described France and the UK as the "spearhead" pushing the European Union into war against Syria. Shaaban also castigated Turkey as "a partner in the spilling of Syrian blood." Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, along with the leaders of Russia and Iran, Shaaban described France and the UK as the "spearhead" pushing the European Union into war against Syria. Shaaban also castigated Turkey as "a partner in the spilling of Syrian blood." Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, along with the leaders of Russia and Iran, met in Ankara for a trilateral meeting on the future of Syria April 4

"Consultations are ongoing between the allies and they will not let matters progress as Washington wants," Shaaban told al-Mayadeen, describing the alliance as including Syria, Iran, Russia and the Lebanese group Hezbollah.

"The rules of engagement have changed in favor of Damascus," as its position in the war has grown stronger, she added.



Syrian member of Parliament and head of the committee on Syrian-Iranian relations, Nishat al-Atrash, also promised a "definitive response" to an American-led attack on Syria in an interview with the Iranian Tasnim news agency Thursday. "I do not believe that Trump will attack Syria," Nishat said. "If the attack does occur, it will have no effect on the Syrian people and their will; real solidarity exists between the people, the army, and the leader of Syria."