April 12 2018
|
Nisan, 27, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

British PM to discuss possible military action in Syria

May said she is ready to join US and France in strikes following chemical weapons attack in Douma.

By REUTERS
April 12, 2018 10:30
1 minute read.
British PM to discuss possible military action in Syria

Britain's Prime Minister, Theresa May, leaves 10 Downing Street, in central London, Britain March 21, 2018.. (photo credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE)

LONDON - British Prime Minister Theresa May summoned her senior ministers to a special cabinet meeting on Thursday to discuss joining the United States and France in possible military action against Syria after a suspected poison gas attack on civilians.

US President Donald Trump warned Russia on Wednesday of imminent military action in Syria, declaring that missiles "will be coming" and lambasting Moscow for standing by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.


Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Russia has warned the West against attacking its Syrian ally, which is also supported by Iran, and says there was no chemical attack in the Syrian town of Douma.


May recalled the ministers from their Easter holiday for a special cabinet meeting in Downing Street later on Thursday to discuss Britain's response to what she has cast as a barbaric attack that cannot go unchallenged.


The BBC said May was ready to give the go-ahead for Britain to take part in action led by the United States without seeking prior approval from parliament. Downing Street spokesmen repeatedly declined to comment on that report.


"The chemical weapons attack that took place on Saturday in Douma in Syria was a shocking and barbaric act," May told reporters on Wednesday. "All the indications are that the Syrian regime was responsible."


Related Content

Bouthaina Shaaban, envoy of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, speaks during an interview in Beijing
April 12, 2018
Assad adviser: Syria and allies preparing for possible war

By REUTERS, JPOST.COM STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 14 - 27
    Beer Sheva
    15 - 22
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 13 - 21
    Jerusalem
    14 - 21
    Haifa
  • 21 - 31
    Elat
    15 - 26
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut