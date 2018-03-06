March 07 2018
|
Adar, 20, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Congressmen ask Justice Dep't to weigh Al Jazeera as foreign agent

“Al Jazeera’s record of radical anti-American, antisemitic, and anti-Israel broadcasts warrant scrutiny.”

By
March 6, 2018 23:46
1 minute read.
Palestinian journalists are seen through a glass window at the offices of the Arabic news channel Al

Palestinian journalists are seen through a glass window at the offices of the Arabic news channel Al-Jazeera in the West Bank city of Ramallah July 15, 2009. The Palestinian Authority banned Al-Jazeera television from operating in its territory and threatened legal action over allegations it broadca. (photo credit: REUTERS)

WASHINGTON – A bipartisan group of US congressmen has asked the Justice Department to examine whether Al Jazeera, a media organization based in Doha, operates as a foreign agent for Qatar in the United States.

The letter was endorsed mostly by Republicans but signed by a handful of Democratic lawmakers. It notes that the State Department has “indicated” Al Jazeera “is state-controlled,” and that it often features “favorable coverage of US State Department-designated Foreign Terrorist Organizations, including Hamas, Hezbollah, Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Jabhat al-Nusra, al-Qaeda’s branch in Syria.”

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


“Al Jazeera’s record of radical anti-American, antisemitic, and anti-Israel broadcasts warrant scrutiny,” the letter continues. “American citizens deserve to know whether the information and news media they consume is impartial, or if it is deceptive propaganda pushed by foreign nations.”

The letter references reports that Al Jazeera directed agents to pose as volunteers for US-based Jewish and Israel advocacy organizations in order to spy on their activities.

The network partially acknowledged the operation by sending letters to organization leaders and officials about a pending documentary.

Should the Justice Department conclude that Al Jazeera does indeed operate at the direction of the Qatari government, it would be forced to register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act.

The move would not be unprecedented: Russia Today, a Moscow-based network, was compelled to register under FARA in the fall of last year.


Related Content

AN-26 plane
March 6, 2018
Russian military plane crash in Syria kills 39

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 11 - 23
    Beer Sheva
    15 - 26
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 17 - 24
    Jerusalem
    15 - 23
    Haifa
  • 21 - 33
    Elat
    13 - 25
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut