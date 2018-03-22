Dozens of organizations condemn prof. for anti-Zionist Facebook posts

LOS ANGELES - A professor at San Francisco State University found herself embroiled in controversy on Wednesday after dozens of faith-based and higher education organizations learned that she posted anti-Zionist messages to the school’s official social media page.



Last month, SFSU President Leslie Wong made public apology to Jewish students for refusing to say in an interview last year with Jewish online publication JWeekly that Zionists would be accepted on campus.





“My comments about Zionists and whether or not they are welcomed at San Francisco State University caused a lot of anguish and deeply hurt feelings,” Wong said in his statement.“I am responsible for those words and, after study and reflection, I have come to understand how flawed my comments were” he added.Soon after the apology was issued, however, Professor Rabab Ibrahim Abdulhadi took to the official site of the Arab and Muslim Ethnicities and Diasporas (AMED) program at the university’s College of Ethnic Studies and posted a message that equated the university president’s apology to a declaration of “war.”“I consider the statement below from President Wong, welcoming Zionists to campus, equating Jewishness with Zionism, and giving Hillel ownership of campus Jewishness to be a declaration of war against Arabs, Muslims, Palestinians and all those who are committed to an indivisible sense of justice on and off campus,” Abdulhadi’s statement reads.“This includes our sisters and brothers in the Jewish community whose conscience refuses to allow Israel’s colonialism, racism and occupation –the inherent character of Zionism—to speak in their name,” it adds.In response, 60 organizations pulled together and penned a letter condemning the West Bank born phd. and scholar, calling her Facebook post “offensive and “disturbing.”“It is appalling and deeply disturbing that Professor Abdulhadi would, in her role as director of AMED, promote a statement that denigrates Jewish and non-Jewish students who identify as Zionists and state that they are unwelcome at the university,” wrote the groups in the letter organized by AMCHA Initiative, an NGO that combats antisemtism on college campuses.“Even more disturbing is Abdulhadi’s highly inflammatory suggestion that the mere presence of students who identify as Zionists constitutes a ‘declaration of war’ against Arabs, Muslims and Palestinians – a statement which could be understood as incitement to violence and a direct threat to Jewish students as SFSU.”AMCHA (Hebrew for “Your People or Your Nation”) also documented numerous fliers, chalkings and graffiti messages stating “Zionists Are NOT Welcome” across campus just hours after Abdulhadi’s published her social media message.A few days later, Professor Abdulhadi further clarified her position on her personal Facebook page, reiterating her position that “Zionists are NOT welcomed on our campus.”AMCHA concluded the open letter by stating: “When an academic unit at a state university uses its official online presence to attack students on its campus for their religious beliefs, ethnic identity or political opinions, it is clearly out of control and must be stopped.“We urge you to thoroughly investigate AMED and its administration, and to inform California taxpayers exactly how you intend to address this shameful violation of student rights and university standards” concluded the organizations in their letter.”A request for comment by The Jerusalem Post was not immediately returned by SFSU campus administrators.Jewish students have reported numerous acts of harassment, discrimination, intimidation and suppression of speech at the hands of anti-Zionist students and faculty at the SFSU campus over recent years.Just last month, more than a dozen Jewish students affiliated with SFSU Hillel, including the organization’s student president, wrote a letter to President Wong claiming that the university “has been complicit in allowing hate and discrimination against [the Jewish] community to go unaddressed.”Since establishing AMED, Abdulhadi has repeatedly stoked anti-Zionist sentiments across campus, allegedly using the program’s educational resources to fund a steady drumbeat of speakers and classes “that condone terrorism and violence towards Israel and its supporters,” according to AMCHA.In one instance, an event co-sponsored by AMED a few years ago saw students circulate stencils so individuals could paint placards stating: “My heroes have always killed colonizers.”The stencils were condemned by SFSU President Wong, who said he was “dismayed by the glorification of violence that this message conveys.”“There is no place at SF State for celebrating violence or promoting intolerance, bigotry, anti-Semitism or any other form of hate-mongering,” he added.AMCHA monitors more than 400 college campuses across the U.S. for anti-Semitic activity. Campus antisemitism increased 40% and genocidal expression doubled in 2016, according to AMCHA’s most recent annual study.The organization recorded 656 known anti-Semitic incidents in 2017, and 121 so far in 2018.