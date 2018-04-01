April 01 2018
|
Nisan, 16, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

Egypt Election: Liverpool soccer star emerges as top challenger to Sisi

And he was not even on the ballot.

By
April 1, 2018 09:33
1 minute read.
Egyptian soccer star playing for Liverpool, Mohamed Salah

Egyptian soccer star playing for Liverpool, Mohamed Salah. (photo credit: PHIL NOBLE/REUTERS)

Egyptian professional soccer star, Mohamed Salah, who plays for Liverpool and the Egyptian national team, came in second place in the Egyptian presidential elections last Thursday.

And he was not even on the ballot.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.



More than a million voters crossed out the names of the two actual candidates and wrote the name of the English Premier League top scorer instead, making him the runner-up to President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi who gained roughly 96% of the vote, the British newspaper The Economist reported on Saturday.

According to the report, more people spoiled their ballots by writing in Salah's name than voted for Sisi's only challenger, Moussa Mostafa Moussa, who was widely dismissed as a dummy candidate.

All serious opposition dropped out the election race earlier this year citing intimidation after the main challenger, another former military chief, was arrested. For Sisi the focus was on turnout, since he faced no credible opposition.
Jpost's featured videos


Initial estimates by state media placed turnout at around 40 percent at most, well below the 47 percent in the vote that brought Sisi his first term in 2014.

Critics say the contest recalled the kind of vote that kept Arab autocrats in power for decades before the 2011 Arab Spring.

Reuters contributed to this report.


Related Content

April 1, 2018
Saudi Crown Prince: American troops should stay in Syria

By JULIANE HELMHOLD

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 11 - 26
    Beer Sheva
    15 - 23
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 15 - 20
    Jerusalem
    14 - 21
    Haifa
  • 18 - 29
    Elat
    14 - 29
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut