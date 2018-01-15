January 15 2018
|
Tevet, 28, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News HI-TECH
JERUSALEM Israeli Politics BDS THREAT Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY Blogs Judaica Store Premium

First official NBA Store in the Middle East opens in Qatar

By
January 15, 2018 12:25

The new store is 162 square-meters and will feature NBA apparel such as t-shirts, footwear, headwear, basketballs and other basketball-related merchandise.

1 minute read.



A basketball fan wearing a LeBron James T-shirt at the NBA store in Miami.

A basketball fan wearing a LeBron James T-shirt at the NBA store in Miami.. (photo credit: REUTERS)

Three-time National Basketball Association (NBA) all-star Richard Hamilton, NBA EMEA vice president of global merchandising Vandana Balachandar and Al Mana sports division general manager Tom Foley attended the opening of the first NBA store in the Middle East on Sunday in Doha Festival City, Qatar.


According to The Peninsula Qatar, Balachandar says that the Qatar market is a key player for basketball officials world-wide and hopes the Qatar opening will act as a catalyst for other markets in the Middle East.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


She added, “Doha specifically is the market where people showed lot of interest... a lot of people playing the sport and people buying our merchandise and our partnership with beIN Sports," makes Doha the "perfect place to launch our store in the region.”



“Our first NBA Store in the region will meet the growing demand that Qatari fans have for authentic NBA products,” she claimed.

Foley said, “With the support of the NBA, we have managed to bring this concept to Qatar. The store has great merchandise and delivers the real NBA experience, which will inspire the Qatari basketball consumer.”

Hamilton said they are, “Excited to be in Qatar and happy to have the opportunity to open this store. It’s heartening to see how the game has spread globally, the excitement from fans all over the world, shows that the game has evolved.”

The new store is 162 square-meters and will feature NBA apparel such as t-shirts, footwear, head wear, basketballs and other basketball-related merchandise. Fans will be able to purchase replicas of the Jerseys worn by their favorite players from the United States and the store will feature special youth apparel and interactive zones.


Related Content

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov attends his annual news conference in Moscow
January 15, 2018
Russia says no to Trump fixing or nixing Iran nuclear deal

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 9 - 17
    Beer Sheva
    12 - 18
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 7 - 11
    Jerusalem
    10 - 16
    Haifa
  • 13 - 22
    Elat
    12 - 18
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut