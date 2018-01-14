January 15 2018
Tevet, 28, 5778
Fourth Saudi Aviation Forum brings love of flight to the kingdom

January 14, 2018 13:48

UAE and Saudi aerobatic teams and over 60 planes gathered for a weekend of aviation sports at Thumamah airport.




People watch as aircrafts perform during an airshow at Saudi Aviation Forum at Thumamah airport, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, January 11, 2018. . (photo credit: FAISAL AL NASSER/ REUTERS)

Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar opened the Fourth Saudi Aviation Forum at the Thumamah airport last Thursday.

The prince witnessed drone operations, parachute jumps, and the Saudi Falcons perform, Arab News reported.

Chairman of the Saudi Aviation Club (SAC) Prince Sultan bin Salman thanked King Salman for his long going support and interest in Saudi aviation.

The forum was composed of three days of air shows, parachute jumps and paragliding, as well as a ground show.


