German company involved in Syrian chemical attacks defies U.S. warnings

After a Syrian photographer found parts made by the German company Krempel in Iranian-produced chemical rockets that resulted in scores of gassed Syrians in January and February, the firm rejected on Wednesday new US warnings about the dangers of conducting business with the Islamic Republic of Iran.



“There continue to be ongoing risks with doing business there because the Iranians have not reformed their system,” the US Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Sigal Mandelker said on Tuesday. Speaking in London, Mandelker said Iran was using money to support Hezbollah, Hamas and Syrian President Bashar Assad.





She said there was no transparency in the Iranian banking system. “The onus of responsibility lies in Iran and we’re going to continue to highlight the risks of doing business there because they haven’t taken the actions that they have promised they would take,” she said.When asked if Krempel ignored the US warning, the company conceded to The Jerusalem Post on Wednesday that it has continued business deals with Iran but maintained “Krempel GmbH complies strictly with legal guidelines. In unclear situations, we seek legal advice and apply corresponding measures in order to remain in compliance.”Krempel, based near the southern German city of Stuttgart, sold electronic press boards to Iranian companies that were used in the production of Iranian rockets. The press boards are frequently inserted in motors.The Assad regime launched the Iranian missiles containing Krempel material, resulting in the severe gassing of 21 adults and children.Krempel added that it now "delivers a different Pressspan [also not a dual-use good] exclusively to an original equipment manufacturer in Iran because we can know the end usage."Dual-use goods can be used for military and civilian purposes and the definition of dual-use is subject to dispute.German Green Party politician Volker Beck told the Post that “Germany has apparently in the past allowed the delivery of dual-use goods to Iran. That is completely unacceptable. One cannot stress the ‘special relations’ to Israel and at the same time deliver material for Iranian rockets that threaten Israel’s existence.”Beck added that “the victims of the Assad regime are paying the price for this mistake.”Krempel added in its statement to the Post that the company stopped business relations with the two buyers in Tehran, who were involved in delivering the Krempel material for the chemical weapons attacks in Syria.Krempel said it terminated business with the me identified as Reza Moghaddam Panah and Mahmood Hasan Darvish. Krempel engaged in a yearly business of $184,000 with the Iranian companies.The company also operates a distribution center called Krempel Insulation Technologies, LP in Deerfield, Michigan.Krempel's decision to continue business with Iran prompted criticism from Julie Lenarz, a Senior Fellow at the Israel Project."On Saturday, harrowing footage of children foaming at the mouth, dying in agony from exposure to chemical weapons, flashed across our television screens again. If our politicians want to move beyond empty mantras of condemnation, they can start by punishing the protectors of the murderous Assad regime," she told the Post."Since the nuclear accord was signed with Iran in 2015, European countries and companies have flocked to Tehran for lucrative business deals. The consequences have been grim. Material sold by Krempel was caught in Iranian chemical rockets deployed against Syrians civilians. And yet the company refuses to stop trading with Iran, hiding behind smug legal truisms," Lenarz said. "No company with a robust ethical code, nor any country with a moral compass intact could possibly regard Iran as a legitimate business partner. The Islamic Republic is the number one state sponsor of terror. The greatest threat to stability in the Middle East, a brutal occupier abroad, and a repressive theocracy at home."The Krempel Group describes itself on its website as “an independent manufacturer of high quality semi-finished products and a leading global system supplier of modern materials. Our electrical insulations, composites, solar and electronic materials, as well as special laminates, enjoy an excellent reputation worldwide and we are global market leaders in many of these sectors.”When asked about Krempel and German companies conducting dual-use business with Iran, Christiane Fuckerer, a spokeswoman for Federal Office for Economic Affairs and Export, Control (BAFA), said she could not provide such information prior to the Post deadline.Beate Baron, a spokeswoman for Germany’s Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy, which oversees BAFA, declined to answer a Post media query. BAFA said in February that Krempel’s Pressspan PSP 3040, the material used in Iranian chemical rockets, is not classified as dual-use merchandise.German exports to Iran increased in 2017 by 19%, amounting to just under €2.4 billion in export volume. The Jerusalem Post reported in 2017 that numerous German intelligence reports revealed that Iran sought chemical and biological weapon technology in the federal republic.German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she was "shocked' about Saturday's chemical attack in Syria and the repeated use of poison gas in Syria.Reuters contributed to this report.