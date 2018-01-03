January 04 2018
|
Tevet, 17, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Premium Christian News
JERUSALEM JPOST TECH Israeli Politics OMG Health & Science Judaica Store BDS THREAT EDITION FRANÇAISE Blogs CRYPTO CURRENCY

Hezbollah sees 'nothing to worry about' with Iran protests

By REUTERS
January 3, 2018 21:48

"What is happening in Iran is being well contained and is not comparable with what happened in 2009," said Hezbollah's Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah.




Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah speaks to supporters on a screen

Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah speaks to supporters on a screen. (photo credit: HASSAN ABDALLAH / REUTERS)

BEIRUT - The leader of Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah group on Wednesday played down protests in Iran as economic discontent, saying they were not rooted in the political issues which spurred huge numbers to demonstrate in 2009 and were expected to end soon.

"In Iran there is nothing to worry about and the issue is being taken seriously ... The size of the protests is not large," Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said in an interview with Lebanon's pro-Iran al-Mayadeen channel.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


"What is happening in Iran is being well contained and is not comparable with what happened in 2009 ... The problem in Iran now is not political like what happened in 2009."

Nasrallah said the cause of the current protests was economic, sparked by the bankruptcy of some banks and companies. The resulting discontent was then exploited by external powers, he said.

"America, Israel and Saudi Arabia have entered the crisis in Iran," he said.


Related Content

TURKEY’S PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan meets with Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani in Sochi.
January 3, 2018
Erdogan says Turkey values Iranian stability, praises Rouhani

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 8 - 16
    Beer Sheva
    13 - 16
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 7 - 11
    Jerusalem
    12 - 15
    Haifa
  • 10 - 19
    Elat
    13 - 17
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2016 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut