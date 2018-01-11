January 12 2018
Trump expected to continue Iran deal with sanctions waivers

By
January 11, 2018 19:14

The US president faces critical deadlines this weekend

US President Donald Trump walks from the Diplomatic Reception Room after speaking about the Iran nuclear deal at the White House in Washington, US, October 13, 2017. . (photo credit: REUTERS)

President Donald Trump is likely to continue waivers on Iran sanctions this weekend as part of US commitments under a nuclear deal he aggressively opposes.

The Associated Press exclusively reported on Wednesday night that Trump would likely sign the waivers, quoting administration sources. Trump was scheduled to discuss the matter with his national security staff on Thursday afternoon, and the State Department told reporters to expect a formal decision by Friday.

Every 120 days since the nuclear deal was initiated under Barack Obama, the president is required either to continue waivers related to Iran’s nuclear program, or else let them resume, effectively pulling the US out of the multilateral nuclear accord.

Trump has waived these sanctions once before, but declined in October to “certify” under US law that Tehran has adequately abided by the agreement.

At that time, he warned Congress that, without a legislative fix to the international pact, he would pull out of the deal completely. In order to avoid that fate, Democrats and Republicans this week assured the Trump administration that a bill addressing perceived “holes” in the nuclear deal is in the offing.

Such a bill would likely amend the Iran Nuclear Agreement Review Act, which requires the president to certify the deal in the first place. Democrats, including Senate Foreign Relations Committee ranking member Ben Cardin of Maryland, say they will not support legislation that serves to undermine the 2015 deal or to ostracize America’s allies in Europe, which are party to the deal and strongly support it.


Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson attends a news conference with French Foreign Minister Jea
January 11, 2018
Fearing Trump will torpedo Iran deal, European partners plead for its preservation

By REUTERS

