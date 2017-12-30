December 30 2017
|
Tevet, 12, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Premium Christian News
JERUSALEM JPOST TECH Israeli Politics OMG Health & Science Judaica Store BDS THREAT EDITION FRANÇAISE Blogs CRYPTO CURRENCY

Iranian protesters take to Twitter to share revolutionary spirit

By
December 30, 2017 22:13

Social Media erupted in support for the protesters in Iran; US President Donald Trump, Israeli Minister of Public Security and the last Prince of Iran all chime in.

2 minute read.



twitter facebook

Social media apps Twitter and Facebook [Illustrative]. (photo credit: REUTERS)

Protester and political leaders took to Twitter Saturday to show their opposition to the current Iranian regime and solidarity with the anti-corruption protesters in the streets. 

The protesters have reportedly broken into the home of the Governor of Arak, the capital of Markazi Province in western Iran.


US President Donald Trump tweeted that “The good people of Iran” want change.

The last Crown Prince of Iran, Reza Pahlavi, who is the son of the former Shah of Iran Mohammad Reza, called on the world to not sit idly by.
“I stand with my countrymen”, the prince declared from his home in the United States.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Israeli Minister of Public Security Gilad Erdan tweeted that “Iran is wasting billions of dollars” supporting terrorism so it’s little wonder the people of Iran are “bravely standing up.” 


In one video, protesters are shown chasing away a police car.


Related Content

December 30, 2017
Syria: Mass graves uncovered, Shi’ite militia poised near Israeli border

By YASSER OKBI/MAARIV

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 8 - 18
    Beer Sheva
    11 - 18
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 6 - 15
    Jerusalem
    11 - 17
    Haifa
  • 11 - 24
    Elat
    11 - 19
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2016 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut