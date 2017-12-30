Iranian protesters take to Twitter to share revolutionary spirit

Social media apps Twitter and Facebook [Illustrative].
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Protester and political leaders took to Twitter Saturday to show their opposition to the current Iranian regime and solidarity with the anti-corruption protesters in the streets.
The protesters have reportedly broken into the home of the Governor of Arak, the capital of Markazi Province in western Iran.
US President Donald Trump tweeted that “The good people of Iran” want change.
The last Crown Prince of Iran, Reza Pahlavi, who is the son of the former Shah of Iran Mohammad Reza, called on the world to not sit idly by.
“I stand with my countrymen”, the prince declared from his home in the United States.
Israeli Minister of Public Security Gilad Erdan tweeted that “Iran is wasting billions of dollars” supporting terrorism so it’s little wonder the people of Iran are “bravely standing up.”
In one video, protesters are shown chasing away a police car.