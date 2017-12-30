Iranian protesters take to Twitter to share revolutionary spirit

Protester and political leaders took to Twitter Saturday to show their opposition to the current Iranian regime and solidarity with the anti-corruption protesters in the streets.



The protesters have reportedly broken into the home of the Governor of Arak, the capital of Markazi Province in western Iran.



The entire world understands that the good people of Iran want change, and, other than the vast military power of the United States, that Iran’s people are what their leaders fear the most.... pic.twitter.com/W8rKN9B6RT — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 30, 2017

Oppressive regimes cannot endure forever, and the day will come when the Iranian people will face a choice. The world is watching! pic.twitter.com/kvv1uAqcZ9 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 30, 2017

3/ We all know that regime change will come to #Iran. The #Iranian people will decide when that will be. https://t.co/a0CH3lByc0 — Reza Pahlavi (@PahlaviReza) December 30, 2017

#Iran is wasting billions of dollars funding Hezbollah, Hamas, the Assad regime & terrorism throughout the world, rather than investing in the Iranian people. It's no wonder that many Iranians are bravely standing up & speaking out against the Iranian leadership. #Iranprotests — גלעד ארדן (@giladerdan1) December 30, 2017

US President Donald Trump tweeted that “The good people of Iran” want change.The last Crown Prince of Iran, Reza Pahlavi, who is the son of the former Shah of Iran Mohammad Reza, called on the world to not sit idly by.“I stand with my countrymen”, the prince declared from his home in the United States.Israeli Minister of Public Security Gilad Erdan tweeted that “Iran is wasting billions of dollars” supporting terrorism so it’s little wonder the people of Iran are “bravely standing up.”In one video, protesters are shown chasing away a police car.