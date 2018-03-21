March 21 2018
|
Nisan, 5, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Khamenei: Iran, not U.S., has brought stability to Middle East

Iran's Supreme Leader accused the US of creating ISIS and said that his country had done the most to defeat the group.

By REUTERS
March 21, 2018 17:32
2 minute read.
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. (photo credit: AFP PHOTO / HO / KHAMENEI.IR)

Iran played a significant role in defeating Islamic State in the Middle East and has brought stability to most of the region, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday.

Shi'ite Muslim Iran has been locked in a regional power struggle with Sunni Muslim Saudi Arabia that has spilled into the wars in Syria and Yemen, where they have backed opposing sides, and fueled political rivalries in Iraq and Lebanon.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Tehran has accused Riyadh of supporting the Sunni militant Islamic State, an accusation Saudi officials have denied.

"The Islamic Republic played a significant role in the defeat of takfiri groups in the region," Khamenei said in a speech broadcast live on state TV. “The Islamic Republic brought stability to most of the region. These are huge achievements.”

Officials in Iran use the term "takfiri" to refer to Sunni Muslim religious extremists such as Islamic State, which lost control over large tracts of Syria and Iraq to counter-attacking military forces over the past two years.

Khamenei said US policy had effectively created Islamic State and said Washington was incapable of fostering stability in the region. He cited the US military presence in Afghanistan, where American troops have fought the Sunni militant Taliban for more than 16 years, as an example.

“(Americans) say they had a role in the defeat of Daesh,” Khamenei said, using an Arabic acronym for Islamic State. “That’s a lie.”

US President Donald Trump gave a warm welcome to powerful Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman in Washington on Tuesday and criticized Iran's involvement in the wider Middle East.

Khamenei also said Iran does not interfere in the affairs of other countries in the region and only assists governments who ask for the Islamic Republic's help. Tehran backs Syrian President Bashar al-Assad against mainly Sunni rebels and militants in Syria, and the dominant Houthi militia in Yemen.

TRUMP MESSAGE TO IRANIANS

Trump sent greetings on Monday to Iranians celebrating their New Year holiday, known as Nowruz, but used the message to lambast the Tehran leadership, particularly the powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Trump said Tehran had spent more than $16 billion to prop up Assad and back militants in Syria, Iraq and Yemen, where a Saudi-led coalition intervened in 2015 to fight the Houthis and try to restore the internationally recognized government.

During the meeting with Prince Mohammed on Tuesday, Trump held up charts to show the depth of Saudi purchases of US military hardware, ranging from ships to missile defense to planes and fighting vehicles.

Prince Mohammed has previously said that Iran’s regional ambitions should be thwarted inside the Islamic Republic.

Trump has threatened to pull the United States out of a landmark 2015 agreement between six world powers and Tehran which limited Iran’s nuclear program in return for a lifting of sanctions. US sanctions against Iran will resume unless Trump issues new “waivers” to suspend them on May 12.

The United States will not realize its objectives in the region, Khamenei said in his Nowruz speech. “Without a doubt, America will not achieve its goals in the region and we will achieve our goals with the help of God,” Khamenei said.


Related Content

SAUDI CROWN Prince Mohammad bin Salman attends the Future Investment Initiative conference in Riyadh
March 21, 2018
Saudi Arabia says revamping education to combat 'extremist ideologies'

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 14 - 30
    Beer Sheva
    14 - 25
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 16 - 24
    Jerusalem
    12 - 24
    Haifa
  • 20 - 33
    Elat
    14 - 29
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut