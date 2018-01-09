Report: Saudi Arabia sought to buy Israel's Iron Dome system

BERLIN — The Swiss newspaper Basler Zeitung reported in early January that Saudi Arabia's government expressed interest

in purchasing Israel's anti-missile Iron Dome system to stop attacks launched by the Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen.



The prominent Basel-based daily wrote that a "European weapons dealer in the Saudi capital of Riyadh" said the Saudis are examining the purchase of Israeli military goods, including the Israeli Trophy Active Protection System (APS), which was developed by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries’ Elta Group.





The APS are installed on tanks to detect and neutralize incoming projectiles. Basler Zeitung wrote that Saudi military experts examined the Israeli military technology in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.Israel and Saudi Arabia do not have diplomatic relations. But the Swiss paper reported that Saudi-Israel intelligence cooperation has registered "further progress," according to observers in Tel Aviv and Riyadh.According to Middle East experts, the unifying security factor that has animated Israel and the kingdom to intensify military cooperation is the Iranian regime's jingoism in the Middle East."Both want to hold back the regional ambitions of Iran," wrote Basler reporter Pierre Heumann, who is based in Tel-Aviv, of Saudi-Israeli military ties.The Houthis have launched ballistic missiles at Saudi Arabia's capital, airport and the king's residence. Saudi Arabia and the United State accuse Iran's regime of arming the Houthis with missiles and military aid to destabilize the region.Three Houthi missile attacks have been launched into Saudi Arabia within a two-month period. Responding to a December Houthi missile attack, the Saudi-led coalition spokesman in Yemen, Turki al-Maliki, said: “This aggressive and arbitrary act by the armed Houthi Iranian group proves the continued involvement of the Iranian regime in supporting the Houthis ... with the aim of threatening the security of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”Al-Maliki said “the control of Iranian-made ballistic weapons by terrorist organizations, including the Houthi armed militia supported by Iran, is a threat to regional and international security, and the targeting of populated cities is contrary to international humanitarian law.”