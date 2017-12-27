December 27 2017
|
Tevet, 9, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Premium Christian News
JERUSALEM JPOST TECH Israeli Politics OMG Health & Science Judaica Store BDS THREAT EDITION FRANÇAISE Blogs CRYPTO CURRENCY

Russia accuses US of training former ISIS fighters in Syria

By REUTERS
December 27, 2017 11:46

Russia says the US base is illegal and that it and the area around it have become "a black hole" where militants operate unhindered.

1 minute read.



ISLAMIC STATE holds a parade in Raqqa, their capital, in June, 2014. Two years later, what has becom

Islamic State holds a parade in Raqqa in June, 2014. (photo credit: REUTERS)

MOSCOW - The chief of the Russian General Staff has accused the United States of training former ISIS fighters in Syria to try to destabilize the country.

General Valery Gerasimov's allegations, made in a newspaper interview, center on a US military base at Tanf, a strategic Syrian highway border crossing with Iraq in the south of the country.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Russia says the US base is illegal and that it and the area around it have become "a black hole" where militants operate unhindered.

ISIS has this year lost almost all the territory it held in Syria and Iraq. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday the main part of the battle with ISIS in Syria was over, according to the state-run RIA news agency.

The United States says the Tanf facility is a temporary base used to train partner forces to fight ISIS. It has rejected similar Russian allegations in the past, saying Washington remains committed to killing off ISIS and denying it safe havens.

But Gerasimov told the daily Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper on Wednesday that the United States was training up fighters who were former ISIS militants but who now call themselves the New Syrian Army or use other names.

He said Russia satellites and drones had spotted militant brigades at the US base.

"They are in reality being trained there," Gerasimov said, saying there were also a large number of militants and former ISIS fighters at Shadadi, where he said there was also a US base.

"They are practically Islamic State," he said. "But after they are worked with, they change their spots and take on another name. Their task is to destabilize the situation."

Russia has partially withdrawn from Syria, but Gerasimov said the fact that Moscow was keeping an air base and naval facility there meant it was well placed to deal with pockets of instability if and when they arose.


Related Content

Quneitra
December 27, 2017
Syria, Iranian proxies threaten military action against rebels on Israeli border

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 11 - 22
    Beer Sheva
    13 - 23
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 11 - 15
    Jerusalem
    12 - 17
    Haifa
  • 17 - 24
    Elat
    14 - 18
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2016 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut