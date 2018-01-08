January 08 2018
|
Tevet, 21, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Premium Christian News
JERUSALEM JPOST TECH Israeli Politics OMG Health & Science Judaica Store BDS THREAT EDITION FRANÇAISE Blogs CRYPTO CURRENCY

Syrian army breaks siege of army base near Damascus

By REUTERS
January 8, 2018 01:31

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that the Syrian forces had 'opened a loophole' that led them into the base.

1 minute read.



People and security personnel look on at the area of a blast in Homs, Syria December 5, 2017

People and security personnel look on at the area of a blast in Homs, Syria December 5, 2017. (photo credit: SANA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

BEIRUT - Syria's army has broken the siege of an army base encircled by opposition forces on the eastern outskirts of Damascus, state television and a war monitor reported on Sunday.

Last Sunday, rebels, mainly belonging to the Islamist Ahrar al Sham faction, widened their control of parts of the Military Vehicles Administration base in the Eastern Ghouta town of Harasta.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Army elite forces, backed by Russian jets, launched an offensive to break the siege and liberate at least 200 troops who were believed to be trapped within its sprawling, heavily defended grounds.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that the Syrian forces had "opened a loophole" that led them into the base.

Extensive bombing and violent clashes were taking place inside and around the base late at night, while the army fought its way to recapture the compound's buildings, the state tv reporter said during a live broadcast from a nearby location.

"Fighting is underway to expand the route that was opened into the base ... and the army will press on with its offensive beyond liberating the base," he added, expecting the battle for the base to end in the coming few hours.

The tv station aired footage of the battles earlier in the day that showed heavy smoke billowing from the battered buildings targeted by the army fire.

Rebel fighters had stormed the base last November in a drive to relieve pressure on Eastern Ghouta's towns and villages.

The base has long been used to strike at the densely populated Eastern Ghouta in an attempt to force the rebel enclave into submission. More than 300,000 people there have lived under siege by army troops since 2013.


Related Content

Hassan Rouhani
January 8, 2018
In jab at hardliners, Rouhani says Iran protests were not only economic

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 6 - 19
    Beer Sheva
    9 - 20
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 9 - 15
    Jerusalem
    8 - 18
    Haifa
  • 11 - 23
    Elat
    9 - 19
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut