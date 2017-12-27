December 27 2017
Trump will fail against Iran as did 'smarter' Reagan, Khamenei says

By REUTERS
December 27, 2017 19:29

"Reagan is gone and, according to out beliefs, he now faces God's retribution ... while Iran has made great advances in all areas since Reagan's time," Khamenei added.

Former president Ronald Reagan addresses the nation from the Oval Office

Former president Ronald Reagan addresses the nation from the Oval Office. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

DUBAI - Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday US President Donald Trump would fail in his hardened stance towards Iran, saying Tehran was stronger than during the time of the "more powerful and smarter" Ronald Reagan.


"Reagan was more powerful and smarter than Trump, and he was a better actor in making threats, and he also moved against us and they shot down our plane," Khamenei said in a speech carried on state television.

Hezbollah supporters carry portraits of the founder of Iran’s Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini (left), and supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as they march in the southern Lebanese town of Kfar Hatta / AFP PHOTO

In 1988, a US warship shot down an Iranian passenger plane over the Gulf, killing all 290 aboard, in an incident which Washington said was a mistake. Tehran said it was a deliberate attack on Iran, then at war with neighboring Iraq.

"But Reagan is gone and, according to out beliefs, he now faces God's retribution ... while Iran has made great advances in all areas since Reagan's time," Khamenei added.

"This trend will continue under the current American president and any hopes on their part that the Islamic Republic would back off or weaken is futile." Trump refused in October to certify that Tehran is complying with its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers and warned he might ultimately terminate the agreement.

He announced the shift in US policy in a speech in which he detailed a more aggressive approach to Iran over its nuclear and ballistic missile programs and its support for militant groups in the Middle East.

Under the nuclear deal, sanctions on Iran were lifted in return for Tehran rolling back technologies with nuclear bomb-making potential.


