This week in 60 seconds: Stephen Hawking dies at the age of 76

Here are the full stories on the biggest news that happened this week:



1. Thousands march in Paris in solidarity with slain holocaust survivor's family.





2. Prime Minister Netanyahu released from hospital after medical tests 3. High alert on Gaza border after string of incursions 4. UK Jewish leaders set conditions for meeting with Corbyn over antisemitism 5. Activists carry out Passover Sacrifice ritual at foot of Temple Mount for first time in modern history