March 13 2018
|
Adar, 26, 5778
|
Albert Einstein’s violin sells for over $500,000

The violin went for over three times its estimated price.

By JTA
March 13, 2018 10:17
Albert Einstein's violin is displayed at Bonhams auction house in New York, US, March 6, 2018

Albert Einstein's violin is displayed at Bonhams auction house in New York, US, March 6, 2018. (photo credit: EDUARDO MUNOZ / REUTERS)

The quirky Jewish physicist would have been proud.

A violin once owned by Albert Einstein sold for $516,500 at the New York-based Bonhams auction house on Friday.

The instrument, which reportedly was gifted to the scientist in 1933 by Oscar Steger, a member of the Harrisburg Symphony Orchestra, went for over three times its estimated price. Steger made the violin himself and inscribed it with the words “Made for the Worlds[sic] Greatest Scientist Profesior[sic] Albert Einstein By Oscar H. Steger, Feb 1933 / Harrisburg, PA.”

Later, while working at Princeton University, Einstein gave the instrument to the son of Sylas Hibbs, who worked as a janitor at the school. It had remained in Hibbs’ family ever since.


