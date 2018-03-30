March 30 2018
|
Nisan, 14, 5778
|
DJ Hardwell returns to Israel

It's his third and biggest show in Israel.

March 30, 2018 09:16
DJ Hardwell

DJ Hardwell. (photo credit: Courtesy)

Hardwell, a globally ranked Dutch DJ, is returning to Israel for the third time for a massive show on April 6th at Live Park in Rishon Lezion.

This time, Hardwell is bringing Dutch producer and DJ Kill The Buzz and will also be joined by Israeli bands Warriors and Riot and Israeli DJ duo Rising Dust.

Hardwell will be back in Israel as part of a global tour that will include many major European festivals. He is returning to the main stage at the Tomorland Festival in Belgium in July after a two year recess.

In addition to his successful DJ career, Hardwell has a radio show and podcast called "Hardwell on Air," which has millions of followers around the world is broadcast on Radio Tel Aviv.

The joint show is being produced by the Bluestone group of Guy Besser and Shai Mor Yosef, one of the largest production companies in Israel.
Tickets for the show are available from Ticket Master Israel.


