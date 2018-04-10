Despacito video hacked, captioned with 'Free Palestine'

Despacito, Youtube's most popular video of all time, was deleted from the website by hackers on Tuesday, according to a report by the Independent.









The hack appears to have been executed by a group that has claimed to hack countless Twitter accounts, including those run by news organizations as recently as last week. Despacito and many other popular has their title replaced with the words "Hacked by Prosox & Kuroi'sh."The words "Free Palestine" also appeared under the videos.Then the video disappeared entirely, though it is unclear if that was the work of the hackers or the websites themselves.The video has since been restored, including all it's comments and views.