January 06 2018
|
Tevet, 19, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Premium Christian News
JERUSALEM JPOST TECH Israeli Politics OMG Health & Science Judaica Store BDS THREAT EDITION FRANÇAISE Blogs CRYPTO CURRENCY

Fans unfollow Dutch actress for vacationing in Israel

By JTA
January 6, 2018 08:22

Koblenko said she has no interest in the attention of people who “assume something about my political inclination based on my holiday destination.”

1 minute read.



Fans unfollow Dutch actress for vacationing in Israel

Victoria Koblenko, 33, poses on the bench which was used in the movie "The Fault In Our Stars", in Amsterdam July 11, 2014.. (photo credit: REUTERS)

AMSTERDAM — One of the Netherlands’ best-known actresses said hundreds of people unfollowed her on social media because she posted pictures from her visit to Israel.

Victoria Koblenko, an award-winning movie, television and theater actress and journalist with 151,000 followers on Instagram, invited others to unfollow her as well on the social network, saying in a January 3 post from the Old City of Jerusalem that she has no interest in the attention of people who “assume something about my political inclination based on my holiday destination.”

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Koblenko, 37, noted in the same post that the Middle East is her favorite vacation destination, and that she has visited all its countries with the exception of Iraq and Afghanistan. “#unfollowme if you disagree,” she wrote at the end of her post. Those who unfollowed her did so after she posted pictures from her trip to Israel.

 

A post shared by Victoria Koblenko (@vkoblenko) on


Born in Ukraine, Koblenko in 2009 won the De Tegel award for journalism in the Netherlands for a series of documentary programs titled “Land Theft” about conflict zones, including the one between Israel and the Palestinians. She was criticized for allegedly justifying Iranian-sponsored Holocaust denial by saying it was to counter what she defined as Israel’s abuse of the Holocaust to further its oppression of Palestinians.

“Since Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad tried to undermine the historic authenticity of the Holocaust, Syria, Jordan, the Palestinian Authority, Iraq and Egypt have published repeatedly articles that call the Holocaust into question,” she said on that show.

“Probably not so much to deny there had been victims, maybe not even to question the legitimacy of the State of Israel, but because of Israel’s use of the Holocaust to justify the oppression on Palestinians.”


Related Content

Socialites in New York City
January 4, 2018
Socialite accused of hitting lawyer with purse in antisemitic attack

By LAURA DIMON AND ADAM SHRIER AND GRAHAM RAYMAN / NEW YORK DAILY NEWS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 7 - 14
    Beer Sheva
    10 - 17
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 7 - 11
    Jerusalem
    9 - 15
    Haifa
  • 11 - 20
    Elat
    9 - 16
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut