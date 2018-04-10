Gal Gadot attacked on Twitter over Equal Pay Day Tweet

Actress Gal Gadot receives the 2018 #See Her award at the 23rd Critics’ Choice Awards for her performance in "Wonder Woman.".
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Israeli actress Gal Gadot tweeted today in support of Equal Pay Day and received a mixed response on Tuesday.
Gadot has become something of a feminist symbol since her breakthrough role as Wonder Woman in 2017. She has many female fans who look to her as a hero
.
Gadot also often speaks out in interviews, speeches and on social media on various issues relating to women's rights.
Many of her Twitter follows responded to Gadot's tweet with support for both her and women, in general.
There were many responses that were less positive and one accused Gadot for claiming victimhood.
Others said the pay gap has been debunked and that women do receive equal pay, when maternity leave, time in the workforce and other factors are taken into account.
Another posted a poll, revealing that the majority of users, or at least the majority of those that responded to the poll, believe that the pay gap is a myth.
Another common response was those who took the opportunity to reference Gadot's Israeli background, asking if she also believes in equal rights for Palestinians.