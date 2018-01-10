January 10 2018
|
Tevet, 23, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News HI-TECH
JERUSALEM Israeli Politics BDS THREAT Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Jewish it couple Lena Dunham and Jack Antonoff break up

By JTA
January 10, 2018 07:52

The pair dated for more than five years.

1 minute read.



Actress Lena Dunham arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California

Actress Lena Dunham arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California . (photo credit: REUTERS)

Lena Dunham and Jack Antonoff have split up after more than five years of dating.

The breakup was amicable, representatives for the actress and musician told People magazine on Monday.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Dunham, an actress and writer best known for creating the Emmy-winning HBO series Girls, and Antonoff, a pop music producer and songwriter who is the head of the band Bleachers, met in 2012. Both are Jewish.

On Monday, Dunham, 31, posted on Instagram, “Starting over is the beautiful moment where you choose yourself.”

In October, she posted on the social media platform that she has connected to Judaism through the poetry of modern Israeli poet Yehuda Amichai.

In August, Antonoff, 33, who attended Solomon Schechter Day School in northern New Jersey through the 8th grade, wore a Star of David necklace while performing at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Dunham said on Twitter that Antonoff began wearing the Star of David as a statement after Nazis became a “mainstream thing again.”

In 2015, Dunham caught flak for a humor piece she penned in The New Yorker titled “Dog or Jewish Boyfriend? A Quiz.” The Anti Defamation League said the piece was “tasteless” and relied on “offensive” stereotypes about Jews.


Related Content

Master chef Michal Ansky takes Phil Rosenthal on a food tour of Tel Aviv.
January 10, 2018
Somebody feed Phil falafel, Netflix's travel show comes to Isreal

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 8 - 19
    Beer Sheva
    12 - 19
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 9 - 15
    Jerusalem
    13 - 17
    Haifa
  • 13 - 23
    Elat
    12 - 19
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut