April 17 2018
|
Iyar, 2, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

London Grammar cancels Israel, Greece shows over illness

Ticket holders will be able to receive a refund.

By
April 17, 2018 12:28
1 minute read.
London Grammar cancels Israel, Greece shows over illness

'Strong': London Grammar. (photo credit: ELIOT LEE HAZEL)

British indie rockers London Grammar have canceled two upcoming shows - in Israel and in Greece - due to illness.

On Monday the band posted on Facebook that it would be canceling the performances over the health of lead singer Hannah Reid. The shows were scheduled for May 29 in Caesarea and May 31 in Athens.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


"I'm so so sorry," Reid wrote in a personal note along with the post. She said she had been suffering with tonsillitis that turned out to be glandular fever, and she had to have her tonsils removed.

"I thought I would bounce back to my usual self again after the operation but, sadly, I'm still suffering from the other side effects of glandular fever," she wrote. "I'm completely devastated to be letting people down, but, not playing these two shows gives me the time I need to fully recover. I know it's disappointing but, it's for the best in the long run and I hope we can make it up to you soon."

In response, Tel Aviv's VIVO Productions said it was sad to be notified of the cancellation.

"We were looking forward to this concert just as much as the fans," the company said. "We're sorry about the cancellation and we wish Hannah a speedy recovery. Ticket holders will be able to receive a refund."


Related Content

A billboard from the NGO Vegan Friendly says,
April 17, 2018
Ahead of Independence Day BBQs, vegan activists launch billboard campaign

By TAMARA ZIEVE

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 15 - 33
    Beer Sheva
    16 - 26
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 20 - 28
    Jerusalem
    16 - 27
    Haifa
  • 24 - 36
    Elat
    17 - 33
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut