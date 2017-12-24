Lorde caves to BDS pressure, cancels Israel concert

Less than a week after she announced a concert in Tel Aviv, New Zealand singer/songwriter Lorde has canceled the show apparently bowing to pressure from BDS activists.



Noted! Been speaking w many people about this and considering all options. Thank u for educating me i am learning all the time too — Lorde (@lorde) December 21, 2017

"Sadly we must announce the cancellation of Lorde's concert in Israel that was scheduled for June," concert producer Naranjah said in a statement. It added that the reason for the cancellation would be clarified by the singer herself on Twitter. Lorde has yet to post anything on social media about the cancellation.Organizers said anyone who already purchased a ticket will be reimbursed.Eran Arieli, one of the founders of Naranjah, wrote on Facebookevening that he was "naive to think that an artist of her age would be able to face the pressure of appearing in Israel." Arieli said that he takes full responsibility, and asked for forgiveness from her local fans.He also apologized to the singer. "She doesn't deserve all this s**t. The last thing she needs on her comeback tour is the army of globalists and anti-Semites weighing down on her.From the moment Lorde announced her Israel show, she faced calls on social media to cancel. On Monday, Lorde posted on Twitter that she was planning a tour, including a stop in Israel, writing: “MOSCOW * ST. PETERSBURG * TEL AVIV * LET’S DANCE ——->.”Dozens of fans responded negatively to the news, with many predictably urging her to cancel the show in Tel Aviv and support the boycott of Israel.None of Lorde’s fans appeared to have a problem with her performing in Russia, a country with a spotty-at-best human-rights record, After two women wrote an open letter to the singer, urging her not to play, Lorde responded on Twitter that she was “considering all options.” “Noted!” she wrote on in response to the letter. “Been speaking w many people about this and considering all options. Thank u for educating me i am learning all the time too.” The letter – written by New Zealand activists Justine Sachs and Nadia Abu-Shanab and posted on the New Zealand website Spinoff – said, “Playing in Tel Aviv will be seen as giving support to the policies of the Israeli government, even if you make no comment on the political situation. Such an effect cannot be undone by even the best intention and the best music.”While many acts face pressure to cancel shows here, Tel Aviv has also been the site of some huge concerts over the past few years, including ones by Elton John, Britney Spears, Lady Gaga, Guns N’ Roses, Rihanna, Justin Bieber, Radiohead and many more.