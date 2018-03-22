Mario Lopez tours the Holy Land

TV host and actor Mario Lopez has been traveling all around the State of Israel this week, visiting holy sites and soaking in the sun.



Lopez, a host on the celebrity news show "Extra," arrived on Sunday with two friends, "kicking it where Jesus used to be," he said in one post. The actor said a visit to Israel has always been something he wanted to cross off his bucket list.





And he didn't waste any time getting started, stopping first at the Kinneret, or Sea of Galilee "where Jesus walked on water," he told his followers, before heading out for a boat ride and baptism of his own.The Catholic father of two has been eager to share his experiences with his 1 million Instagram followers and 1.5 million Twitter followers, posting regular updates to social media."Right over there is where Jesus had two fish, five loaves of bread and fed 5,000 people," he points out from the boat, before waving two pieces of bread.Next, Lopez, who first became famous starring in "Saved by the Bell" in the early 1990s, paid a visit to the Church of the Annunciation in Nazareth. After that came a stop at the Mount of Beatitudes, where Jesus is said to have delivered "the sermon on the mount."His next visit was Capernaum, the village on the northern shore of the Kinneret, where Jesus is said to have preached and healed parishioners.Lopez's next stop was the capital, Jerusalem, "the holiest city in the world," he said. "You can just feel how special it is - it's like an ancient city, everything just looks so majestic."The TV star said he'd been meeting plenty of fans along his trip."I'm getting a lot of love here, in Israel," he said. "They're very very nice people, and they know me for some reason."