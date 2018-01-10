January 11 2018
Tevet, 24, 5778
Openly gay Imam hopes to open LGBT-friendly mosque in Australia

By JPOST.COM STAFF
January 10, 2018 14:52

Nur Warsame, despite being a hafiz, someone who memorized the Koran, was cut off from the Muslim clergy after he came out in 2010.

Australia's first openly gay imam, Nur Warsame (SBS Viceland)

Australia's only openly gay Imam, Nur Warsame, is pushing to create the country's only LGBT friendly mosque, he told the country's ABC News television station on Tuesday.

Warsame, despite being a hafiz, someone who memorized the Koran, was cut off from the Muslim clergy after he came out in 2010 but has since been working to further the rights of LGBT Muslims since then.

"You are talking about an ideology that believes your repentance is to be killed as a gay person," he said in a television interview.

"One of the most essential things that our young people need is safe, affordable housing. For young people to transition safely they cannot be in the environment that is causing them the trauma," he said.

Warsame is working on acquiring a building, with a roof similar to that of the dome of a mosque, in the inner city of Melbourne, and is working with the city's police department to ensure the building is in a secure location and could serve as a safe house.

"It is central, it is very close to a lot of the services I recommend people to. Prahran Market Clinic, which is a medical center for LGBT people, the hospital is just up the road, the police station is also down the road," he said.


