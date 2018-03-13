Quiz show under fire for asking which country's capital is Tel Aviv

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — A television quiz show in Argentina experienced a confusing moment in the final round of competition when it asked “Which country has Tel Aviv as its capital?”



With a new car on the line, Guido Kaczka, the celebrity host of La Tribuna de Guido, or “The Panel of Guido,” on national television Channel 13, during the live broadcast Thursday evening called for a surprise commercial break. The break came after contestant Lucas answered “Israel,” but went on to clarify that it is disputed, “especially since the United States recently declared that Jerusalem is the capital.” His competition, Rocio, had previously guessed Iran.





Kaczka, who is Jewish, announced the unscheduled commercial break, saying that the production team needed to consider the issue and determine the correct answer.Returning from commercial, the show continued with a new question after ruling that the Tel Aviv question was invalid.Lucas went on to answer the new question correctly and win the car.Kaczka later announced that the answer to the Tel Aviv question should have been “no country,” since Jerusalem is the capital of Israel.The Argentinean Zionist Organization said in a statement following the broadcast that “we support the decision of the program, which admitted that Jerusalem is the capital of Israel.” The group also said that despite the fact that Argentina abstained in the December United Nations vote condemning the U.S. recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, there are clear historical reasons to affirm such recognition and for more than 3,000 years the Jewish nation has turned to Jerusalem as its spiritual center.Critics on social networks called on Kaczka to issue a strong statement saying that Jerusalem is Israel’s capital and berated him for the poor question.You can watch the original clip in Spanish below: