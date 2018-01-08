Surprise opener for Chris Rock

Israel is a hotbed of comedians lately, and one more high-profile comic has now joined the pack: Jeff Ross.



Ross tweeted Monday morning that he was on his way to Israel for a "surprise appearance" in the Holy Land, and asked for culinary recommendations.





On my way to Tel Aviv for a surprise appearance. Where should I eat ? #Hummus — Jeff Ross (@realjeffreyross) January 8, 2018

Turns out, Ross will be opening the show for his friend Chris Rock at the Menorah Mivtachim Arena on Tuesday night. When Walla! staked out Ben-Gurion Airport Monday afternoon to catch Rock's arrival, there were several photos showing Ross in tow. Though - sorry, Ross - Walla! didn't seem to know who he was.While it is Rock's first appearance in Israel, Ross has been here before. In 2009 he took part in the Comedy for Koby benefit tour, where The Jerusalem Post’s Gil Hoffman noted he "spent most of his time making snide remarks about audience members." Indeed Ross is known as the roastmaster for his brutal takedowns of fellow comedians and celebrities. We're sure he won't hold back when it comes to Tel Avivians either.