January 12, 2018: It's nothing new

With regard to “Shabbat law passes by one vote after all-nighter” (January 10), controversy regarding commerce on the Jewish Sabbath existed in biblical times as well. We read the following in Nehemiah 13, from the period of the return to Zion from Babylonian exile:





“In those days, I saw in Yehuda some treading winepresses on the Sabbath and bringing in sheaves of corn and lading asses; as also wine, grapes and figs and all manner of burdens, which they brought into Jerusalem on the Sabbath day. And I forewarned them on the day on which they sold food.... And it came to pass that when the gates of Jerusalem began to be dark before the Sabbath, I commanded that the gates should be shut, and charged that they should not be opened till after the Sabbath.”DONYA MEIJERJerusalemI read with dismay the January 10 letter from reader Stefanie Green (“Medically-assisted suicide”) regarding something that happened at a nursing home in Canada. Evidently, the staff was reluctant to allow certain “legal, government-funded medical services on their premises” to assist the patient in dying.Why have doctors be involved at all? To avoid such problems in the future, the Canadian government should create and fund (at the taxpayer’s expense, naturally) a “Humane Institute of Termination.” HIT-men and HIT-women would be on call throughout the length and breadth of Canada to assist people in dying.Hey! You’re killing someone! At least say it straight and don’t camouflage it with high-sounding moral phrases like “constitutionally guaranteed right,” “legal government-funded medical services,” “well-being of the patient” and “the most vulnerable individuals in our care.”FRED KOSOFSKYAvihayilIt was with extreme shame and sadness that I read “Soldier stoned in Bet Shemesh” (January 9).We are going down a very slippery slope that has intensified and ballooned into unacceptable reactions and behavior. If we think it’s bad now, I hate to think what the next 20 years will produce – I genuinely fear for the stability and sanity of our tribe.The divide between ultra-Orthodox and non-ultra-Orthodox Jews is one of the most serious problems that Israel faces. It cannot continue. It spreads like a disease and will certainly spread throughout the land and then farther.To have built such an amazing country of wonders and miracles, and then to watch the social and religious differences causing such animosity and arrogance, must surely be a wake-up call to the government to deal with the toxic atmosphere.We have truly lost our way – and the way of decency, respect and tolerance that should be shown to other human beings. Have the lessons of baseless hatred been lost on a sector that should know better? What do they read in their books of worship? Where is the difference between this stoning and the stoning by young Arab youths against soldiers?We need a government that can stand and say, once and for all, enough! Threats of leaving the coalition should be met with indifference. Call their bluff. We also need an education system that teaches respect along with math, tolerance along with history, and discipline along with science.We don’t need more demonstrations and more investigations. This is far more serious.MYRA LEVINAshkelonKudos to reporter Ilanit Chernick for her very touching and beautiful piece of journalism (“Popular Jerusalem restaurant Piccolino provides free Friday meals to lone soldiers,” January 9).I have been to Piccolino on many occasions. During a wonderful Friday brunch, I did notice quite a few soldiers, but it never occurred to me what was really happening.Israel is blessed with the likes of restaurant owner Orit Dahan, and equally blessed with lone soldiers. I intend to tell all my friends to make sure they support the restaurant – and The Jerusalem Post for bringing the story to light.MANNY KANDELWashington