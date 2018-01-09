The Kotel ball is back in the court’s... court

On January 14, 2018, the case of women’s right to the same options for religious expression at the Kotel (Western Wall) that men have enjoyed since 1967 will be back before the Supreme Court. It will be heard before an expanded panel of justices, in line with the seriousness of the issues involved.



The first time this matter went to court was in – 1989. That’s right. For nearly 30 years, the simple proposition stated above has been debated; sent to one commission after another; on tours of the Kotel and of proposed alternative sites; to political desks and smoke-filled rooms – literally and figuratively, given the degree of obfuscation, distortion and evasion to which it has been subjected.





In 2003 – 19 years after the suit was first filed – the Supreme Court ruled that there is nothing illegal in Jewish women praying together at the Kotel. How could it have ruled otherwise? How could the same act be a mitzva when done by men and desecration and illegal when done by women? But, given Haredi (ultra-Orthodox) objections to this practice, the court wished to see it removed to another site and gave the state a year to make Robinson’s Arch appropriate for it.At that time and since, we said categorically that no alternative site is acceptable.In any case, the state did not carry out the court’s order, which also stated that in that eventuality, Jewish women were within our rights to be at the Kotel.And there we have been, in cold and heat, early in the morning, before work, school, to pray together as is our custom. That custom got District Court recognition in 2013, when Judge Moshe Sobel ruled that not only is women’s prayer not a “disturbance of the peace” (as opposed to the orchestrated intimidation and violence directed against it) but that, by that year, after 25 years of sustained practice, it was also “minhag hamakom,” a “custom of the place.”Israel being a state of law, the Israel Police, which prior to this ruling, acting on the orders of the rabbinical administrator of the Kotel, detained women for donning a tallit (I was so detained), began protecting our rights, and we continued our services.In 2010, this same rabbinical administrator suddenly published a rule on his website that declared that henceforth, no one was permitted to bring a Torah scroll to the Kotel. A strange ruling, reminiscent of Gentile restrictions on Jewish practice at the Wall. But seemingly gender neutral. Except that he also refuses women access to any of the dozens of scrolls kept at the Kotel.Two years ago, activists from Original Women of the Wall, of which I am one, and our attorneys at the Center for Women’s Justice filed suit before the Supreme Court to strike down this arbitrary and illegal rule. It violates Israeli law prohibiting discrimination in access to or use of public property. And it exceeds this administrator’s authority, whose mandate is to facilitate access to the site. He has no authority to limit access to those whose religious practice he approves.For two years, the court has suffered all manner of delay from a government and Haredi establishment desperate