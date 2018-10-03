03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Joint plan announced to combat bigotry and promote justice.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
The Anti-Defamation League has found itself in combat with the Trump administration on several fronts.
By MICHAEL WILNER
The Anti-Defamation League will "oppose the discriminatory Muslim ban" while pointing to the Justices' "failure to recognize" the plight of refugees.
By HAGAY HACOHEN
Comey embraced one of the ADL’s signature issues, improving reporting of hate crimes by local authorities.
By RON KAMPEAS/JTA
In an angry statement the organization called the Trump administration's policy action "a sad moment in American history."
The last thing that I would do is intentionally hurt anyone, Muslim, Jewish or otherwise","says Ammar Shahin,"it is not in my heart." The California Imam called on Allah to annihilate Jews.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
“The issue of staffing at the State Department is critical — at UNESCO and in the myriad other areas where US leadership is crucial," says ADL chief.
By JTA
"While there are differences between this wave of terror in Israel and the attacks carried out by ISIS, both are carried out by individuals who have no just cause and are motivated by pure hatred."
By JPOST.COM STAFF
"Abbas has shown the international community that Palestinians remain rooted to a strategy of symbolism obfuscation and excuses which will do little to bring benefits to average Palestinians."
By AARON KATSMAN
Cornell William Brooks, former president of the NACCP, wrote on Twitter, "antisemitism is the yeast of a rotten hate cake."
By JTA,JPOST.COM STAFF
There were 1,986 acts of antisemitism in the US last year.
“When white supremacists and other extremists are emboldened and find new audiences for their hate-filled views, violence is usually not far behind.”
By DANIEL J. ROTH
The ADL and HIAS say the plan to pay countries to take African migrants betrays Jewish values.
ADL slams op-ed, says apology is not enough.
By AMY SPIRO
The complete picture in the US is unknown due to underreporting.
Some left-wing groups see announcement as “ill-timed” mistake.
Leaders from prominent Jewish organizations stood in solidarity with the victims of Friday's terrora attack.
Passing Antisemitism Awareness Act would help fight rise in anti-Jewish incidents, group tells Congress.
According to the study the main driver of antisemitic incidents was the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia in August.
"Our prayers must be followed by action, long overdue limits to the easy access to fire arms," Says Rabbi Rick Jacobs, president of the Union for Reform Judaism.
The white supremacist group's “Project Siege” involves posting fliers and posters on campuses promoting its goals.
Big donations are coming in to the Jewish NGO to help counter the racism shown at the Charlottesville rally last week.
Bumble is the latest social site to address the issue following the white supremacy rally in Charlottesville.
Comedian urges those "disgusted by Trump and Nazis" to turn out.
In recent weeks, two staff members of an Israeli soccer club were slightly injured in Poland after being attacked by masked hooligans, in what the Israeli Embassy said was an “antisemitic" incident.
Among those in attendance at the rededication was Tarek El-Messidi, founder of the Muslim organization Celebrate Mercy.
The Anti-Defamation League came down hard on left-wing Jewish Voice for Peace for their support for convicted terrorists and alienation of pro-Israel LGBT activists.
Earlier this week The Anti-Defamation League released a guide called: "From Alt Right to Alt Lite: Naming the Hate."
In a statement sent out just after the event, ADL said that while it “profoundly rejects Sarsour’s positions that delegitimize Israel”, it also condemns some of her protesters’ rhetoric.
Farrakhan, 83, who has been the leader of the controversial Nation of Islam group since 1977, maintains that “Israelis and Zionist Jews” had a hand in the 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001.
Jonathan Greenblatt, national director of ADL, called for the formation of a federal task force that would tackle the issue of religion-based hate crimes in a testimony to Senate committee.
New ADL data finds 34% surge in antisemitic incidents in the US in 2016 compared to 2015.
“Israel has established an apartheid regime that dominates the Palestinian people as a whole,” the report states.
The center will employ cutting-edge technology and seasoned experts to monitor, track, analyze and mitigate hate speech and harassment across the Internet.
The suspect made at least eight threats against JCCs as part of a "sustained campaign to harass and intimidate" a woman after the end of their romantic relationship.
By DANIELLE ZIRI,ARIANE MANDELL
The latest wave of bomb threats comes after over five others since the beginning of the year, with a total of 89 incidents at 72 locations in 30 states and 1 Canadian province.
Over the past month, over a dozen Jewish Community Centers across the United States were targeted by bomb threats multiple times.
The student was enrolled in a Holocaust course at the time of the swastika incident.
“It is troubling that an antisemitic screed cleared The Huffington Post’s editorial review process and that our concerns so far have been ignored.”
Ellison gave a speech in 2010 suggesting that American foreign policy in the Middle East was driven by Israel.
Greenblatt detailed the anti-Semitic attacks that rose during the 2016 presidential campaign, mentioning the appointment of Stephen Bannon as the chief strategist to President-elect Donald Trump
Jonathan Greenblatt: We’re small as a people but if we’re smart about creating coalitions we can have a big impact.
ADL CEO Greenblatt: “We are disturbed that violent anti-Semitic incidents are rising, and we know that for every incident reported, there’s likely another that goes unreported."
By ASHER WEBER
Also called on the public to remain vigilant and alert authorities immediately about any suspicious activity witnessed.
Jewish writer targeted on Twitter says group’s move was correct.
“We believe that remembering and educating people about any genocide – Armenian, the Holocaust, Bosnia, Rwanda and others is a necessary tool to prevent future tragedies,” says ADL head.
Groups set to unveil strategic, policy recommendations.
By SAM SOKOL
“Our partnership with EJC will facilitate ADL’s involvement in helping provide a safer environment for European Jews,” said ADL national director Jonathan Greenblatt.
Trump in his press release alluded to the massacre in San Bernardino, Calif., last week of 14 people by a couple apparently radicalized by the Islamic State terrorist group.
“We will always be a ferocious opponent of anti-Semitism. We will stand up against the haters and the bigots," says new national director Jonathan Greenblatt.
In effort to bridge gaps from bitter debate over Iran deal.
"Expressions of outrage are no longer enough," say Jewish groups in wake of killing of Palestinian toddler and attack on Jerusalem gay pride parade.
Award presented at NYC ceremony attended by children from 85 different New York and New Jersey schools.
Both Arkansas and Indiana both passed bills that would keep the government from forcing business owners to act against their strongly held religious beliefs.
Jewish group calls on 17 American states with existing Religious Freedom Restoration Acts to amend language of the law to “ensure they cannot be used to discriminate or harm others."
The two Jewish groups expressed their concerns over past social media posts by comedian set to replace Jon Stewart.
Foxman, who himself has entreated Netanyahu to rethink the speech, took issue with the lobbying group’s claim that he “certainly cannot claim any mandate to speak for Jews in the United States.”
Civil rights group notes similarity between item and the gray and white stripes and pink triangles that gay male prisoners were forced to wear in Nazi concentration camps.
A spokesperson for the Republic of Florida (ROF), which describes itself as a “white civil rights” group with an “organized militia,” confirmed that Nikolas Cruz was associated with their movement.
Caught between the alt-right and the radical anti-Zionist Left Jonathan Greenblatt combats for Jewish dignity in the age of the internet and the smart-car.
ADL survey finds grim situation with few optimistic about future cohesion.
The ADL has weighed in on the controversy, along with David Duke and neo-Nazi website The Daily Stormer, who called him a "bro."
By BECKY BROTHMAN
Bannon, Bennett to attend ZOA dinner in NY as Jewish groups diverge over new president
By MICHAEL WILNER,DANIELLE ZIRI
Then-ADL director Foxman said that former ambassador's conclusions about Obama's attitudes toward Muslim world were 'borderline stereotyping and insensitivity.'
By LAHAV HARKOV
For this year’s Curtain Up Festival, artistic director Hillel Kogan has ‘picked works that demand of the audience to do more than sit in the dark’
By ORI J. LENKINSKI
By BARRY DAVIS
The Greens host Hapoel Haifa in the derby at Sammy Ofer Stadium on Saturday.
By ALLON SINAI
This year’s Voice of Music Festival at Hagoshrim Hotel in the Upper Galilee is attuned to a wide range of tastes.
IO general director Hanna Munitz says “there’s nothing more thrilling than to be part of a new Israeli creation."
By HELEN KAYE
The President met with diplomats serving in the US and Canada at a meeting at his residence.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Dr. Gabriel Sivan, described Martin Gilbert as a devoted Zionist who in addition to his home in Britain, maintained a home in Jerusalem.
Yellow-and-blue visit Galatasaray hoping to maintain momentum, having won 19 of 20 overall.
BEFORE HIS meeting with the Japanese prime minister, Rivlin met with some 30 of his nearest neighbors.
The ‘Shirat Hanoar’ exhibit showcases a new artistic side of renowned Israeli composer David Ma’aravi.
By ARIEL HENDELMAN
Currently, the surgery is provided by the health funds only for diabetics who are morbidly obese.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
AJC: Trump's idea “outrageous” and “un-American;” ADL: Trump’s claim “deeply troubling” and “reminiscent of darker days in American history.”
By DANIELLE ZIRI,REUTERS
More than a dozen state governors refused on Monday to accept Syrian refugees after the Paris attacks.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,REUTERS
Attacking only one end of the political spectrum is not a solution.
By KENNETH JACOBSON
Greenblatt appears to have entirely lost the plot, behaving as though he remained employed by the Obama administration.
By ISI LEIBLER
In talking about the need to recognize two narratives, I was, of course, not referring to the Palestinian rejection of Israel’s legitimacy, but rather to the fact that there is a Palestinian people.
By JONATHAN GREENBLATT
By MOHAMMED RUZGAR
Anti-Defamation League national director Abraham Foxman, in his final public statement as head of the ADL, has charged that “many” American Jews are becoming “unbalanced” and “unreasonable.” But where’s the evidence?
By RAFAEL MEDOFF
Israel and its defenders should be publicly calling out those Western governments which fund these NGOs.
By MELANIE PHILLIPS
By YOEL SHERIDAN
By TOBIAS PETERSSON
With all this, it might well be necessary for Israel to strike.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
The court is new and has yet to establish itself as a viable and impartial juridical body.
By ALAN BAKER
The ADL engages in an alt-right/alt-lite "purity" test.
A Pepe cartoon released Saturday shows Matt Furie’s cartoon character in an open casket being mourned by other characters from his “Boys’Club” strip.
ADL director says it would take a '9/11' moment to wake up Europe; Hitler would have a posthumous victory if all the Jews left Europe due to anti-Semitism.
By PODCAST
The moment Khan stood alongside his wife at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, advocates enthusiastically embraced him in their battle against Trump.
The Task Force was initiated after several incidents where journalists covering the 2016 presidential campaign have been targeted.
In his clarification, Sanders said his recollection was indeed inaccurate and that the interviewer corrected him in the course of the conversation – a correction that he said he accepted.
Jonathan A. Greenblatt speaks to the 'Post' during a visit to Jerusalem.
By STEVE LINDE
Trump has given nearly sixty thousand Dollars to the advocacy group over the years, according to CEO Jonathan Greenblatt, who stated that while he does not doubt that they were “sincere gifts.”
Included on the list are a former Ku Klux Klan leader and Nation of Islam head Louis Farrakhan, who on Sunday praised Trump for supposedly turning down money from Jews.