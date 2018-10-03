03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778

Adolf Eichmann

Adolf Eichmann was one of the key figures responsible for the Holocaust. He was a lieutenant colonel in the feared Nazi SS unit. He received official orders from Reinhardt Heydrich, the SS Commander, to manage and facilitate the transportation and logistics of deporting Jews from their ghettos and to the extermination camps. He was captured in 1960 by the Mossad and was hanged a couple of years afterward after being tried in an Israeli court.

