Adolf Eichmann

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Former Supreme Court Justice and founding EMET prize committee chair Gabriel Bach recalls his involvement in historic Eichmann and Demjanjuk trials.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
"Wiesenthal - The Life and Legends" reveals he provided Israel with intelligence on neo-Nazis and German scientists.
By JONAH MANDEL
By ASSOCIATED PRESS
“We celebrate the historic event, which means that more Argentineans can travel to visit Israel and also we are happy to see the Argentinean flag in the Israeli sky soon.”
By JTA
Nazi war criminal Adolf Eichmann was captured in Argentina, tried in Jerusalem and executed in Ramle in 1962, the survivors recognized a need to relate their experiences.
By BATSHEVA POMERANTZ
“The Jewish community helped. It’s not something we publish but the Jewish community certainly helped... "
By CNAAN LIPHSHIZ/JTA
Argentina was a haven for Nazi war criminals after World War II, including Joseph Mengele and Erich Priebke.
In December 1961, Jerusalem court handed down first and only death sentence in Israel's history.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Prominently displayed in the UN’s visitor’s lobby, photographs, news clippings and works of art document the story of the Nazi leader
By MARK SCHULMAN, JPOST CORRESPONDENT
New recordings of infamous Nazi war criminal in his most candid, intoxicated moments before his capture are discovered by 'Der Spiegel.'
By JPOST.COM STAFF
'Bild' newspaper reports newly released document shows German intelligence was aware notorious Nazi was hiding in Argentina.
By ASSOCIATED PRESS AND JPOST.COM
German campaigners demand disclosure of dossier on Nazi's flight to Argentina.
Hollywood will be taking on at least four thrilling Mossad operations in films slated for next year.
By AMY SPIRO
Over the past month, women and men around the globe have been speaking out about assault and harassment they suffered in the past. Some have brought up events from decades ago.
The Mossad is not just another intelligence agency like the CIA or MI6. It prides itself as the protector of Jews wherever they are, serving as the long arm of the Jewish people’s cry for justice.
By YOSSI MELMAN
National carrier will touch down in Buenos Aires for first time since the Holocaust mastermind was smuggled out of the country to be tried in Israel.
By HERB KEINON
Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee chairman Avi Dichter suggested that the activists have become more aggressive because the Palestinian issue is less prominent lately.
By LAHAV HARKOV
President Reuven Rivlin said, “The Eichmann trial broke the conspiracy of silence.”
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
The Hannah Arendt movie explores the notion that great evil can be caused by ordinary people who choose to follow orders blindly
By RENEE GHERT-ZAND
50 years after his trial in Jerusalem, here are thoughts on the man in the glass booth, as witnessed by one of Israel's rare TV personnel at the time.
By ALAN ROSENTHAL
Classified documents reportedly reveal West Germany intelligence knew Eichmann was in Argentina as early as 1952.
By Gil Stern Stern SHEFLER
Trial marked "a turning point" in history of Jewish People, Sate of Israel, Netanyahu says; courtroom testimony videos uploaded to YouTube.
PM: This was when the Jews began to mete out justice to their persecutors; courtroom testimony videos uploaded to YouTube.
Dr. Irmtrud Wojak tells 'Post' Eichmann “did not hide his anti-Semitism” in interviews, and talked about “transporting Jews to slaughter."
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
Conference reveals Nazi leader’s sexual preferences, decision to bar robust survivor’s testimony.
By RON FRIEDMAN
'Der Spiegel' says new records show Israel deployed commando team, delivered 50,000 schillings to top Austrian security agent.
On Independence Day, take a tour of the Jezreel Valley and learn about the
pioneers at The Museum of Pioneer Settlement in Kibbutz Yifat.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Dec 15 marks the day in which Eichmann was sentenced to death in a landmark case that changed int’l law.
By MIKE EVANS
Losing the wars hasn’t stopped the Palestinians from calling the shots.
By ALEX RYVCHIN
In a compelling account, Deborah Lipstadt recreates the texture and tension of the Eichmann trial.
By ELAINE MARGOLIN
50 years since Eichmann, has the country recovered? An in-depth look at the trial of the century.
By JON IMMANUEL
50 years after the Nazi was hanged, Beit Hatfutsot is offering an insider’s look at how the operation was planned and conducted.
By CARL HOFFMAN
Mustafa Dirani seeks to sue the state for civil damages; Dirani’s attorney: Even Eichmann would have had the right to sue the state.
Parliament opens new exhibit commemorating 50 years since Adolf Eichmann’s trial.
German-born Israel Prize laureate served on Agranat Commission that probed failures of Yom Kippur War.
Since its inauguration in 1953, commemoration of Holocaust Martyrs’ and Heroes’ Remembrance Day has changed radically.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
As generation of survivors grows smaller, we should use the 50th anniversary of the trial to appreciate the power of survivors’ testimony and take steps to ensure this testimony is never forgotten.
The 50th anniversary of Eichmann’s capture, on May 11, 1960, passed almost imperceptibly in Argentina, while in Israel it apparently remained a non-story.
By SHIMON SAMUELS
Put yourself in the director’s chair and wonder, if you will, what if the
Mossad captured bin Laden?
By ABE NOVICK
fghf
By 65675875785
Music workshops, an Israeli comic opera, and 50 years marking the capture of Adolf Eichmann.
Upcoming film tells story of the hunt and capture of Nazi war criminal.
"Hitler, thank you so much for stopping by tonight, and might I add, you're the worst," is how Conan O'brien welcomed the Fuhrer to his show.