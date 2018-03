Alexander Gould

Alexander Gould is an American actor best known for providing the voice of Nemo in the movie Finding Nemo. An actor since the age of two, the home-schooled young man has also had roles in Malcolm in the Middle and the HBO drama Weeds. He also had guest spots on television shows like Ally McBeal and Law and Order: Special Victims Unit.

