03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
The onset of residency matters, because new residents and senior returning residents enjoy a 10-year Israeli tax holiday for foreign-source income and gain from that point.
By LEON HARRIS
I can’t tell you how often I have met North American olim who neglected their finances and are now paying the price.
By AARON KATSMAN
"Please, do not forget about us!" pleaded Falash Mura in Gondar and Addis Ababa.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
New course allows residents of peripheries in Russia, Ukraine to kick start conversion process.
Rabbi Kenneth Brander will make aliya and take the reins of the system.
By YAIR ETTINGER
"Ideology brought me to Israel, but finding a good job is allowing me to stay here."
By CARL HOFFMAN
One of the US's oldest army recruits becomes one of Israel's newest immigrants
Fate and football intervened, and now former NFL player Yosef Murray is making aliyah
By RIVKAH LAMBERT ADLER
A prizewinning children’s picture book about the Ethiopian aliya will soon be available in English.
By BARBARA BAMBERGER
An olah helps fellow immigrants with finincial tips.
In honor of Aliya Day on October 27, one woman shares personal musings on her immigration experiences.
By ANNA KRYCER
While the department strives to provide relevant advice, it stresses that it does not recommend which bank or health fund to join or which mobile phone provider to choose.
By KEREN PREISKEL
The exhibition incorporates a wide variety of visual works by artists who emigrated from the former USSR as children, and address migration from the perspective of a longing for childhood memories.
By BARRY DAVIS
...We were prepared to run to make aliya
By DAVID GEFFEN
With Elisheva and Akiva Gold joining the rest of their siblings in Israel, their sense of solidarity demonstrates that aliya can be a family affair
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
In all of 2017, only 1,308 Ethiopians were permitted to immigrate to Israel.
Two-year pilot program will raise draft age to 34 instead of 35, service time to 24 months instead of 18
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
According to the report, the ministry is simultaneously proposing that the benefits be increased by 10% for those who are still eligible for the assistance.
A Channel 2 report aired Saturday night highlighted this discrepancy and the plight of three elderly survivors living below the poverty line.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
Families of thousands still waiting to make aliya were left wondering when their family members would also be approved to make the move.
"Thanks to our millions of Christian friends in the US and in countries from Brazil to South Korea, we are playing an increasingly active role in bringing new immigrants to their Jewish homeland."
“We need to invest more in education and in setting up challenges, so that all the people who have come here in numbers and can find themselves anywhere in the world, remain in Israel,” he said.
Shining light through women’s empowerment and self-defense.
By NEFESH B NEFESH
Corn's organization Life's Door has helped give medical treatment to over 10,000 people in Israel.
Indeed, Messianic Jews are largely shunned by mainstream Jewish communities around the world, and are commonly seen as proselytizers.
Celebrating Olim from North America and the UK that have shined their light on Israel and the Jewish people.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
“We are not looking for excuses,” committee chairman Avraham Neguise (Likud) told the ministry officials at the meeting. “We are looking for solutions."
By GIL HOFFMAN
Likud MK Avraham Neguise criticized the ministry’s behavior and emphasized the necessity of the meeting he initiated to help Anglo immigrants.
Nefesh B’Nefesh will host a symposium entitled “Olim Engage Israel” to help new olim fully acclimatize with the Israeli school system.
Shavei Israel leader calls on gov’t to bring remaining 7,000 Bnei Menashe as soon as possible.
Immigrants’ eligibility for citizenship is reexamined when they want to marry non-Israelis.
When the Soviet regime opened the gates to Jewish emigration in the late 1980s, close to one million Russians came to Israel.
By ALAN ROSENBAUM
A national holiday celebrating immigration, Aliya Day will be marked across the country on Friday.
“It is particularly inspiring to welcome today’s group flight as the country recognizes the influence all olim have on our country,” NBN CEO says.
With French-language help being phased out for immigrants, the task of moving to Israel appears daunting for many.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
One NGO says language barriers render welfare services inaccessible to immigrants.
Here is a look at a dozen of the top Anglo advisers who roam Knesset corridors and inspire others to follow in their footsteps.
The opportunity is open to olim from North American and UK, who have immigrated to Israel through the aliya organization.
"At Ben-Gurion Airport today, we welcomed Viktoria, Larysa and Kateryna with open arms."
“I am a proud American and was privileged to serve my country for 20 years. Now we are becoming Israelis as well and look forward to contributing our skills here.”
Some 450 families live in the absorption center, all olim from Ethiopia.
By UDI SHAHAM
The Jerusalem Post documented three sets of olim before, during and after their immigration to Israel.
Israeli Jewish children campaign for their mother to be able to gain permanent citizenship
US envoy to Israel David Friedman met his daughter Talia on Monday as she got off the plane with 232 other Jewish-Americans who immigrated to Israel.
The Jerusalem Post together with Nefesh B'Nefesh and partner organizations are on hand at Ben Gurion Airport to welcome the olim to their new home.
Watchdog groups claim pedophiles who immigrate can live in communities with children nearby and even get jobs at schools.
By BENJAMIN DUKAS
Worth checking out!
By BENITA LEVIN
I hear people talk about Ra’anana as being a “soft landing” for many olim. For me, this turned out to be true.
By SARAH JACOBOVICI
'Aliya has taught me that you really don’t know what is going to happen tomorrow.'
The makings of a meaningful simha become more complex when families are stretched around the globe.
Coming to Israel made me a citizen of the first independent Jewish state in over 2000 years.
By AKIVA GERSH
New immigrants no longer have to take a test to obtain an Israeli driver’s licence
By ALIYA BENITA LEVIN
Making a young boy’s dreams come true
In sharp contrast to Israeli Americans, most Israeli Australians don’t vote in Australian federal elections; we barely know the names of the candidates, let alone the issues of the day
By SHIRLEY ZAUER
... and it helps to be surrounded by good people.
After Johannesburg, living in Ra’anana is safe.
Some recent olim are heading back to their countries of origin. They tell of their difficulties in coming to Israel, raising tough questions about what can be done to improve life here.
By TAMAR DRESSLER
Orthodox Jews in the exile have yet to make Israel a central part of their thinking, belief or practice.
By AHARON E. WEXLER
From Norfolk, Virginia and New York to Jerusalem
By SUSAN DE LA FUENTE
The parents and son are all smiles as they talk about their successful aliya while sitting in the living room of their penthouse apartment close to the Jerusalem Botanical Gardens.
By ABIGAIL KLEIN LEICHMAN
Doctor Jacob Nusbacher is a very accomplished pianist and photographer.
By GLORIA DEUTSCH
When he finished medical school, Wilbur earned rabbinic ordination at Yeshiva University’s Rabbi Isaac Elchanan Theological Seminary.
Veterinarian Dr. Daniel Gorenstein and his siblings were raised on a farm that raised sheep and grew macadamia nuts, a symbiotic experiment that was his grandmother’s idea.
Yisrael Medad, 70; Batya Medad, 68 From New York to Shiloh, 1970
An American rabbi embarks on a physical and spiritual journey that leads him to unexpected places.
Heller is most adept at analyzing how Jabotinsky held on to the reins of his followers even when they took steps that made him personally uncomfortable.
By ELAINE MARGOLIN
In honor of Aliya Day on October 27, one woman shares personal musings on her immigration experiences
...and Lord Balfour in Eretz Yisrael in 1925
For generations, my ancestors and yours wished to come to the promised land but could not do it, for the decision was in the hands of others.
By GETASEW FASIKAE
Aliya is the only long-term solution to acculturation and antisemitism.
By ISI LEIBLER
Navigating between Atlanta and Jerusalem
By ERIC M. ROBBINS
May each of us find a way to take the passion that led us to choose Israel and help influence it, infusing this country with a renewed belief in itself and what it can become.
By DOV LIPMAN
The State of Israel is home to any Jew. But mass immigration of Jews is not a solution to antisemitism, but a badge of shame on the countries from which Jewish communities flee.
By NAFTALI BENNETT
Israel is now mature enough to tolerate us as American Israelis or Russian Israelis or Ethiopian Israelis – no longer forced to jettison our previous identities – or any part "of our souls."
By GIL TROY
None of this should get in the way of the Aliya and Integration Ministry’s central function: ensuring the smoothest possible integration of immigrants into Israel societies – Anglos included.
So far, about 3,000 Bnei Menashe have moved to Israel and undergone the conversion process. Some 7,000 others are waiting to come, puzzled why the Israeli government restricts them to 700 a year.
By BARBARA SOFER
Readers of the Jerusalem Post have their say.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
More than 3,000 Bnei Menashe have thus far made aliya thanks largely to Shavei Israel, the organization I founded and chair. Another 7,000 are still in India, all of whom wish to come.
By MICHAEL FREUND
Conversations about Israel are too important for wide swaths of the Jewish community to feel excluded or ostracized for fear of judgment or condemnation.
By STANLEY M. DAVIDS & LAWRENCE A. ENGLANDER
Observing Independence Day, Jerusalem Day and Remembrance Day as real Israelis were among the high points of my family’s first year here and continue to be so.
By ZIONA GREENWALD
Send us your letters to the editor at [email protected]
In the face of rising antisemitism, we can't abandon the Jews of Europe.
By SHMULEY BOTEACH
A diplomatic daughter arrives in Israel - as a new immigrant.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
'The philosophy of design and luxury is a story of culture, a story that you can tell.'
By MAX SCHINDLER
Brian Finkel is introducing people American consumers to the popular Middle Eastern condiment Silan, or date honey.