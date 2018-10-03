03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778

aliyah

Aliyah, one of the fundamental tenets of Zionism, refers to the immigration of diaspora Jews to Israel. Literally meaning "to go up," aliyah is encouraged (and even incentivized) by the Israeli government and by organizations such as Nefesh B'Nefesh that help new olim by granting financial aid packages and guidance to ease the assimilation into Israeli culture.

