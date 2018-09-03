Avichai Mandelblit

03.09.2018 | 22 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
In pictures: Jerusalem Marathon kicks off with over 35000 runners
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Concert Review: Wang-Petrenko
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Iranian Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Cubs of the Caliphate: rehabilitating Islamic State's child fighters
Former Syrian general: Hezbollah is in possession of chemical weapons
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Creator of 'antisemitic' frog cartoon files copyright infringement lawsuit
Russian sweets company unveils new ice cream cone called 'Poor Jew'
Suspected sex-offender to remain in custody pending final ruling
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Women’s March renounces Farrakhan’s antisemitism — Kind of
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Earlier in February, Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan had expressed frustration that his initiative was meeting opposition from Mandelblit.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB,HERB KEINON
Some officers warn that commanders will have operational freedom restricted as part of policy change regarding innocent Palestinian deaths.
By YAAKOV KATZ
Decision is clear blow to Military Advocate Mandelblit who was feared to be turning soldiers into scapegoats for Goldstone Report.
Maj.-Gen.(res.) Avichai Mandelblit to replace Zvi Hauser as cabinet secretary.
By HERB KEINON
Meni Naftali, ancien intendant en chef de la résidence du Premier ministre, n’en a pas fini
avec la famille Netanyahou. Avec d’autres manifestants, il revient sur ses frustrations
By NATAN ODENHEIMER
Former IDF advocate-general Mandelblit discusses controversial issue of administrative detention with the ‘Post.’
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
Tobacco consumption – aided by the lack of deterrent taxation on rolling tobacco and the vigorous marketing of smokeless and other tobacco products – has increased by 13% in one year.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
There is even a side fight being fought in the courts about whether and for how long protesters can demonstrate near his house, with a pending High Court decision on the issue.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Givati Brigade Commander suspected of not submitting the results of a probe into Palestinian woman's death during Operation Cast Lead.
Commander allegedly attempted to block probe by not giving report on the death of Palestinian woman to Military Advocate-General Mandelblit.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Ashkenazi: Galant document investigation publicity "hurts us all."
By YAAKOV KATZ AND Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
Chief of General Staff has "something to say" after 'Galant probe.'
By YAAKOV KATZ AND YAAKOV LAPPIN
Trial followed B'Tselem inquiry in death of two Arab women.
14% of complaints against prosecutors in 2017 found justified.
"I knew practically in real time about the meeting with Mandelblit and Nir Hefetz at the house of Dan Margalit. There was nothing improper about this meeting," Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked said.
Sara Netanyahu was under investigation at the time for a range of alleged offenses in the Prime Minister's Residence Affair.
In a speech, Avichai Mandelblit also backed police against attacks and said the probes investigating the prime minister were done "by the book."
"The attorney-general and the state prosecution act in complete coordination and with excellent cooperation with the Israeli Police."
No holes in coalition support for Netanyahu remaining in office until Attorney General determines his fate.
By GIL HOFFMAN
Lightning has struck the prime minister.
Asked by interviewer Amit Segal whether Netanyahu could continue to serve under indictment, President Reuven Rivlin made reference to Netanyahu’s calls to oust Olmert at the time.
What is all of the fuss of the last few days between Police Commissioner Roni Alsheich and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu really about?
Law enforcement battling over framing it
Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit may be running out of reasons not to indict Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Barak’s outrage at Mandelblit stemmed from a Channel 2 report that Mandelblit had expressed concern that the legal system in Israel could be harmed if he indict Netanyahu.
Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked urged the protesters to demonstrate outside her Jerusalem office instead of near the attorney-general’s home.
Opposition MK Tzipi Livni slammed Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked's move Sunday.
By LAHAV HARKOV
"When you prevent a Jew from saying the Kadish prayer for his mother in the name of freedom of expression it is no longer democracy but violent bullying.”
Groups turn to High Court hours after marathon filibuster efforts fail to thwart controversial bill critics claim tie police hands and hide essential information from the public.
Hayut says ministers, MKs disrespecting the court should be ashamed
The indictment said that Hazan had hurled the chairman into a railing, cursed out the mayor and threatened to get them thrown out of their jobs.
Israeli MK Slomiansky has denied the charges, stating that his behavior may have been misinterpreted.
The six structures are partially built on state land and partially on private Palestinian property.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Controversial proposal seen as favoring Netanyahu to head to first reading in Knesset on Monday.
Ex-justice Weinstein accuses Shaked of pressuring attorney general in Breaking the Silence case.
Was the timing of Mandelblit’s firing in all directions, including his two seemingly contradictory legal opinions, coincidental or coordinated?
According to the Attorney General, the provisions of the law infringe on the right to private property that is protected by Israel’s basic law of human dignity and liberty.
Will Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit’s legal opinion permitting the use of private Palestinian land lead to the approval of the Settlements Regulation Law?
Two of the suspects under the gun, Shaul Elovitch and Shlomo Filber, were once major allies of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit has seen protesters gather outside his house for close to a year now, demanding that he indict Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and wife Sara.
Protesters demanding Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit indict Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Sara Netanyahu have been huddling near his Petah Tikva home for nearly a year.
Police may not condition the events by their numbers or permits.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB,LAHAV HARKOV
A rundown of the Sara Netanyahu affairs reveals how deeply entrenched the Netanyahu family is in the various scandals rocking the nation currently.
The prime minister's wife is only to be indicted in one of four major affairs criminally investigated in the Prime Minister's Residence affairs.
Now there is a real chance there was a bribe-giver. And if there was a bribe-giver, it becomes much more likely that there was a bribe-receiver also.
In January, 'The Jerusalem Post' learned that Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit would indict the prime minister only if the evidence were rock-solid.
This is not the first time Abie Binyamin has gone to social media to criticize Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
By YOCHEVED LAUFER
Locals want weekly Petah Tikva rallies moved to park.
The attorney-general explained that since he would make the decision soon and since, as attorney-general, he is granted wide discretion about the timing of when he decides whether to indict.
This week would have been the 39th Saturday night protest near Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit’s home.
Saturday night protests near the attorney-general's house have been running for more than 40 weeks.
The weekly protests outside Avhichai Mandelblit's home have continued for some nine months.
By UDI SHAHAM
New Labor head Avi Gabbay spoke out against Netanyahu's rally rhetoric.
There are three possible timetables for Netanyahu’s legal process.
38th demonstration against foot-dragging in PM probes taking place Saturday night.
By PAMELA PELED
Is there enough proof of criminal intent as opposed to mere problematic conduct?
Protests held Saturday nights outside the home of Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit in favor of Netanyahu’s indictment have been gathering steam in recent weeks.
The Attorney-General’s Office thinks that all of its decisions are defensible from what it knew at the time.
Some consider political activist and criminal lawyer Barak Cohen a violent bully; for others he is a source of inspiration. In an interview he explains more about his tactics and offers advice.
They have also requested to criminalize the organization.
Netanyahu currently faces two major investigations.
The issue began after a soldier was convicted of drug use last year following evidence found on a search of his cellphone.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
A full year has passed since police recommended that the prime minister's wife be indicted.
Protesters decry AG Avichai Mandelblit's policy of protecting the prime minister in corruption cases.
By JOY BERNARD
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon, and their closest advisers met at least twice Wednesday.
Barak responded to reports that Mandelblit has not made an effort to question former US secretary of State John Kerry and Former US Ambassador to Israel Daniel Shapiro.
By GIL HOFFMAN,ARIEL WHITMAN
What does Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit really think about releasing the PM-Mozes tapes, Netanyahu continuing as communications minister and more?
The comptroller wrote that Netanyahu, like other ministers, failed to consult the proper committee on whether receipt of the travel funds violated the law.
While the Cabinet Secretary has both legal and political hats, technically the attorney-general has only a legal hat.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB,JEREMY SHARON
Ari Harow questioned again by police; Likud pressure on party leader builds.
"No secret documents will be prepared in the future without oversight by my office."
Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit late Sunday night confirmed that he had ordered an initial probe of Netanyahu as part of a wider unspecified probe.
In practical terms, now that the probe is confirmed it will function like a criminal investigation other than Netanyahu and others, if questioned, will not be questioned under caution.
andelblit stated his position is that legislators should examine this issue as well in their amendment of the surrogacy law.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
Attorney General, Comptroller fight over need for criminal probe.
Mandelblit: Law is not a purpose – it is a means to serve society, to defend on all human rights.
Since the demonstrations started, Meni Naftali has been arrested four times, the last time some six weeks ago.
Wednesday night was an eye opener for many Israelis.
By CAROLINE B. GLICK
In the future, Israel will pay a fortune for the falling support of the American public and how Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit scored an own goal on himself.
By BEN CASPIT/MAARIV
We believe, however, that the preferred solution is to privatize Army Radio.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Many Israelis and Europeans believe that killing a terrorist is more moral than allowing a situation in which he or she can be let free. We don’t disagree.
These political home invasions are immoral in democracies encouraging civility and should be avoided by protesters with a conscience.
By GIL TROY
For the past nine months, every Saturday night protesters have gathered outside Mandelblit’s apartment building in Petah Tikva to demand that he indict Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
The contrast in Mandelblit’s approaches to the two divisive issues illuminates the basic dysfunctionality of the government.