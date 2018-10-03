Benny Gantz

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
"The capital of Israel is Jerusalem, no matter what," said Gantz.
By EYTAN HALON
Benny Gantz praised Ya'alon and IDF chief of staff Gadi Eizenkot for maintaining the values of the IDF.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
IDF chief says Israel can no longer rely on merely observing movement on the border above ground to anticipate attacks.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Against backdrop of investigations and IDF leaks, Defense Minister: "This was an operation where decisions were made that does not warrant a criminal investigation."
The army chief was commenting on the Palestinian sniper fire that left an IDF soldier seriously wounded near the Gaza frontier on Wednesday.
By NOAM AMIR/MAARIV HASHAVUA
IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Gantz speaks to 'Maariv Sof Shavua' and explains how he thinks Israel and the IDF won Operation Protective Edge.
By BEN CASPIT,NOAM AMIR
Benny Gantz says ‘deep learning’ artificial intelligence technology will help Israeli firm to be global success
By ROY GOLDENBERG
Gantz says conflict in Syria could continue for more than a decade; warns that both Hezbollah and World Jihad gaining strength in Syria.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
The army’s top officer told Knesset members that the economic realities have forced the military to adjust accordingly.
By LAHAV HARKOV,YAAKOV LAPPIN
IDF chief expresses concern for ability of army to remain prepared amid changing threats in the face of defense cuts.
Defense source says move is "first step" toward almost complete halt of training for IDF, defense establishment.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
"With the dedication and determination they showed, the IDF's fallen have left us with a path to march down, a decree to live by," says chief of staff.
To maintain combat readiness, IDF has allocated millions of shekels to allow forces to take "breaks" from security duties in order to train.
"We are preparing the shift from routine life to a state of emergency, and we believe we have an answer to these threats," says Gantz.
IDF chief Gantz presented with findings of probe into death of Tal Nachman; series of failures noted.
Benny Gantz tells soldiers that the IDF's ongoing struggle is to prevent strategic weapon's buildup that can hurt Israel.
In first remarks on draft debate, IDF chief of staff calls on "all shades of society" to take part in military service.
Committee calls to find NIS 750 million that are missing; IDF Chief of Staff says defense establishment in difficult budgetary year.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Lt.-Gen. Benny Gantz, during speech at IDC Herzliya, stresses the importance of cyber security for Israel's safety, says Israel needs more resources.
By BEN HARTMAN
Due to NIS 1.75 billion cut in defense budget, training reduced significantly ; Army source: "Those who trained less will be compensated."
In recent years, Israel’s enemies have narrowed the technological gap with it, military source tells 'Post'.
Chief of staff to meet with Italian, German counterparts, will discuss military cooperation and share regional assessments.
Government and army at odds over budget for coming year; Gantz warns of cuts to training programs.
Army will have to cut training if allocation isn't made, mostly affecting air force, land forces and reservists.
Senior source: No end to the possibilities of cooperation and accuracy in firepower.
Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Benny Gantz says IDF is ready to meet any challenge on any given day.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Col. Merav Kirshner to head Doctrine and Personnel Management Division; Col. Eran Niv to head Personnel Division in Ground Forces.
IDF chief warns coming years will see growing coordination and affiliation among terror organizations on Israel's borders.
IDF lifts curfew in city, narrows search to one neighborhood.
The World Zionist Organization marks 100 years to the fateful document, bringing the top tier of Israel's security establishment to discuss the challenges ahead.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Le chef d’état-major Gadi Eizenkot va devoir faire face aux nouveaux défis posés par un Moyen-Orient en pleine désintégration
By YOSSI MELMAN
Le centre médical Sheba de Tel Hashomer, est un des leaders mondiaux en chirurgie traumatologique et technologies de rééducation, mises à contribution dans le traitement des soldats blessé à Gaza
By DAVID M. WEINBERG
Benny Gantz, l’antihéros, incarne l’Israélien qui a su traverser les épreuves des événements clés de 5774, lancé dans la bataille presque malgré lui
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Livni, Lapid, Liberman, Bennett: chacun est allé de son programme de l’après-guerre, une voix tarde à se faire entendre : celle de Bibi.
By HERB KEINON
Ya’alon’s war on the Treasury offers Netanyahu an opportunity to offset some of the damage he sustained during the presidential election farce.
“KKL-JNF ensures that we shall leave a better country for the generations to come.”
By KKL-JNF
Army will have to cut down training if allocation isn't made.
Outgoing defense chief says sanctions enforced thus far have forced internal political change inside the Islamic Republic.
By MICHAEL WILNER
Recently retired IDF chief of staff Gantz to star in Zionist Union ad.
By LAHAV HARKOV,Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN,JEREMY SHARON,ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
Former IDF chief of staff Benny Gantz hinted that he likely would be on a Knesset list for one of the parties in the next election, which is expected to be held next year.
By GIL HOFFMAN
Comptroller warns millionaires against using loophole.
Israel must learn important lessons from the State Comptroller's report on Gaza terror tunnels or the county will face disastrous consequences in the future, says Yoav Gallant.
By YAAKOV KATZ
State Comptroller report, due out on Tuesday, expected to be highly critical of Netanyahu, Ya'alon and Gantz.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
"He understood security as well as the diplomatic issues that contribute to it, he was a talking encyclopedia. The man never stopped looking forward, and it was amazing to see it."
MKs say former chief of staff Benny Gantz does not have the elbows for politics, but that’s why he is so sought after.
What is the secretive Pnima movement and why has it been joined by two former IDF chiefs who are seen as future challengers to Netanyahu?
There is only one small problem for those politicians. It is called reality, and it exists outside the conference.
Gantz has been recruited to run in the next Labor leadership race, whose deadline must be set by Thursday.
Margin significantly decreases if Gantz were to run as head of center-left party.
"I don't know if diplomatic initiative with the Palestinians can lead anywhere, but we must try."
Gantz had never given any indication in the past that he was considering entering politics, as many past IDF chiefs of staff have.
Gantz did not respond to the report, and he has never publicly expressed interest in a political career.
The bill would shorten the cooling-off period for top IDF, Israel Police, Prisons Service, Shin Bet and Mossad personnel. A similar bill was rejected three years ago.
The university also bestowed honors to former IDF chief of staff Benjamin Gantz and Yehoram Gaon.
The use of asymmetrical warfare by terrorist create new challenges for IDF and militaries around the world.
Charges reflect a negotiation which would allow the IDF and Hajbi to avoid a drawn out and embarrassing trial.
The move will enable younger major generals to replace them in 2016.
Outgoing chief of staff Gantz: When time comes to face farther challenges, we should extend our hands to allies and ensure that our nation doesn't dwell alone.
Days before his four-year term ends, IDF chief of staff speaks of security situation facing Israel upon his leave.
The president noted that this past year was a milestone year in the history of the IDF in that the last of the soldiers who had participated in the Yom Kippur War of 1973 have retired.
Col. Tomer Yifrah, commander of 188 Armored Brigade: The winds of war blew around us recently; we are fully prepared.
Despite close cooperation, IDF and Shin Bet had clashed publicly in aftermath of Gaza war.
Stf.-Sgt.-Maj. Omri protected fellow soldier from grenade with his body, Stf.-Sgt. (res.) Yogev Ofir provided vital return fire to enable evacuation of wounded soldiers.
General Tom Lawson says bond between countries has been strengthened during Gantz's tenure.
Leaked audio and video recordings, broadcast by Ynet, shed light on IDF's firing on targets in Rafah, following gun battle on August 1 with Hamas.
Gantz, who will be replaced by Maj.-Gen. Gadi Eisenkot in February after a four-year term as chief of staff, expressed confidence that his successor knows how to deal with future challenges.
Netanyahu says that Eisenkot, who will replace outgoing Gantz in February, is the right man to lead the IDF at a time of great challenges.
By HERB KEINON,YAAKOV LAPPIN
IDF looks into information security breach, in search of source of leak.
Ya'alon: Israel and the IDF will in the coming years face the most complex security challenges in all sectors.
Sources close to Defense Minister Moshe Ya'alon say promotion of Gadi Eizenkot to IDF chief of staff is near.
Ya'alon stresses cooperation between bodies is vital for Israel's national security.
The argument revolved around the Shin Bet's claim that it had provided an early warning of Hamas's intention to carry out a terror attack that could lead to war prior to Operation Protective Edge.
Netanyahu convenes heads of IDF, Shin Bet and orders them to settle their differences after military chief sends complaint.
By LAHAV HARKOV,JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Ex-Golani chief takes command at Syrian border; IDF reveals series of appointments in senior ranks
The anti-heroic Benny Gantz personified the Israeli who withstood 5774’s dominant event, having arrived as its accidental warrior.
Israel’s fourth submarine, the INS Tanin docked at the Haifa Naval Base after leaving the German shipyard where it was built earlier this month.
Adm. Ram Rothberg speaks at memorial ceremony held by INS Tanin, newest submarine, for sunken INS Dakar.
The controversy stems from a letter signed by 43 reservists in the vaunted Unit 8200, an intelligence outfit that has often been likened to the US National Security Agency.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,REUTERS
The extensive deployment of retired generals by political parties may have exhausted itself.
Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot will have to face the challenges posed by a disintegrating Mideast.
IDF Chief of Staff Benny Gantz implements policies that can have worldwide impact.
By COMPILED BY MARION FISCHEL
IDF Chief of Staff marks Kristallnacht in Berlin, says "unlike the past, we face our enemies from a position of strength."
Former IDF chief of staff delivered a lecture to a Washington think tank on Friday.
“I am here to thank you in the names of hundreds of thousands of Israeli citizens," president tells soldiers on the front lines.
Former IDF spokesman, ex-aide to chief of staff suspected of obstructing investigation.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB,BEN HARTMAN
Push for standardized notification of right to grow side locks comes after at least two haredi soldiers complained in recent months that IDF barbers had shaved their peyot.
By JEREMY SHARON
IDF to remain in South to defend, says chief of staff; "We're not done. The military is prepared for anything."
Regarding civilian casualties in Gaza, Gantz says, "I'm very sorry for civilians that have been harmed."
Netanyahu lays out goals of continued military operation: apprehend murderers, and hit Hamas hard in West Bank and Gaza.
Security and defense chiefs meet with parents of Gil-Ad Shaer, Eyal Yifrah and Naftali Fraenkel; defense minister say patience needed as search efforts continue in "full force."
Head of the IDF speaks about IDF's role as the search for the kidnapped Israeli teens widens.
Readers respond to the latest Jerusalem Post articles.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
Certain elements of Operation Protective Edge did not go according to script: Hamas could not be read; European governments lent support, even as their publics protested viciously.
I have no idea on what basis IDF Chief of Staff Benny Gantz announced last Thursday that all is quiet on the southern front.
By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Israel’s security challenges are immense and the details of the defense budget must of necessity remain classified.
By JPost Editorial
Victims of sexual harassment and sexual violence must know and trust that we are here to support them.
By MICHAL ROZIN
It will be very hard to verify compliance by Iran and even harder to reimpose sanctions if necessary.
By JERUSALEM POST READERS
We cannot afford doctrinaire tight-fistedness when our very survival prospects may be on the line.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Every time the Likud has been defeated since 1974, the party that defeated it has been led by a former general, except the 2006 election.