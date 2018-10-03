Breaking The Silence

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
German NGO Medico International funded Breaking the Silence book presentation in Ramallah where Israeli audiences cannot attend.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL, JPOST CORRESPONDENT
Lawyer on behalf of Yesh Din, Breaking the Silence, and Adallah challenges foreign minister to drop immunity within 48 hours.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
Cast Lead pictures posted by "Breaking the Silence" show soldiers spraying grafitti in Palestinian homes, pointing guns at prisoners.
By LAHAV HARKOV
"Breaking the Silence" on shortlist for Freedom of Thought award; others on shortlist are Cuban dissident and Ethiopian opposition leader.
By EJP
"Freedom of Thought" accolade winner to be announced this week; others on shortlist are Cuban dissident and Ethiopian opposition leader.
Group posts photos of soldiers with Palestinian detainees.
“A female fighter who hits [Palestinians] is a serious, capable fighter.”
BEN HARTMAN
The bill, in addition to banning organizations which "act against the IDF" also aims to integrate the state's goals for meaningful IDF service into the curriculum.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
Sigmar Gabriel does not have a meeting with Breaking the Silence on his agenda this trip.
By HERB KEINON
Ex-justice Weinstein accuses Shaked of pressuring attorney general in Breaking the Silence case.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
The IDF has repeatedly claimed that the organization of ex-IDF soldiers falsifies information against the army’s conduct in the West Bank.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
As the prime minister charges ahead in his legal battle against foreign-funded NGOs, some of his critics claim he's undermining Israel's status as a democracy.
By JOY BERNARD
The bill would shut down Israeli groups that try to put IDF soldiers on trial in international courts.
A pending police investigation against the spokesperson of Breaking the Silence sparks controversy countrywide.
By UDI SHAHAM
Breaking the Silence CEO Yuli Novak said that this move will not intimidate the NGO from continuing their actions.
By UDI SHAHAM,ELIYAHU KAMISHER
"The only way to stop us is to end the occupation," Breaking the Silence said in response.
The book, Kingdom of Olives and Ash: Writers Confront the Occupation, is a collection of stories written by authors from 14 countries about their experiences in the region.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he was ready to oppose allies if they support BDS, and noted that should a peace deal be promoted by the US, Israel ought to be cautious.
The German president arrived to Israel Saturday night.
Outrage continues over foreign minister’s characterization of Holocaust.
By HERB KEINON,BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
"I don't welcome diplomats from other countries who visit Israel and at the same time meet organizations that call our soldiers war criminals," Netanyahu said in a Bild interview.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
According to NGO Monitor, European-funded groups use the “facade of human rights and international law” to blur the lines between “peaceful” or “nonviolent” campaigns and violent “resistance."
Netanyahu’s decision to open up this battle front could be seen as one more push toward a “my way or the highway” autocratic leadership type.
Although Germany is one of Israel’s closest European allies, Netanyahu canceled his meeting with Gabriel, that had been set for Tuesday, to protest the NGO meeting.
Masha Zuslam's lawyer claims that the city eviction notice is due to his hosting of a left-wing lecture from the NGO Breaking the Silence.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Netanyahu issued an ultimatum to Sigmar Gabriel the day before, saying that he will not meet with the German FM if he holds planned meeting with NGO Breaking the Silence.
By REUTERS,HERB KEINON,LAHAV HARKOV
Netanyahu issued an ultimatum to Gabriel the day before, saying that he will not meet with the German FM if he holds planned meeting with NGO Breaking the Silence.
By LAHAV HARKOV,REUTERS
Currently, the Municipal Tax and Government Tax Ordinance extends discounts to all kinds of nongovernmental organizations that are approved by the interior minister.
The NGO has been under pressure to confirm the identity of an Israeli soldier who spoke to it confidentially about four incidents that occurred during the 2014 Gaza war.
‘Mayor is trying to punish us because we have different political views,’ says gallery owner who was evicted from his premises after hosting lecture for controversial left-wing NGO.
Mayor says move not connected to freedom of expression, cites zoning violations.
Breaking the Silence, which is made up of former IDF soldiers and officers, receives funding from European governments such as Belgium.
Breaking the Silence CEO Yuli Novak is scheduled to speak at the event and present the organization's new report, titled "The High Command."
The MKs approved the measure 51-17.
“We do not understand how a propaganda organization that defames IDF soldiers in Israel and the world...can be permitted to enter our schools."
The petition was spearheaded by the anti-BDS group Reservists on Duty, which was established by IDF reservists as a counter to Breaking the Silence.
By UDI SHAHAM,LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
The bill will allow the education minister to ban specific individuals or organizations that are not part of the education system from performing anti-IDF activities inside schools.
Moalem-Refaeli said that the education system is meant to teach children to love their country, not destroy it.
By LAHAV HARKOV,LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
Bennett seeks to ban Breaking the Silence from speaking to students.
Open Society files legal brief arguing NGO should be treated as media organization
Following the controversy, the New Israel Fund decided to raise the award money for the group, though in the end it raised nearly four times the original prize money.
The campaign which includes a video entitled “Breaking the Silence hunters,” introduces three IDF soldiers who say they were continuously pursued by the organization.
Politicians and NGOs react after JPost obtains list naming organizations as NGO bill is in the process of passing.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB,GIL HOFFMAN,LAHAV HARKOV
BGU: Unaware of pledge by businessman to donate any sum
For around 11 years, the NGO has delivered anonymous testimonies from soldiers on alleged IDF abuses during conflict with the Palestinians.
Breaking the Silence has vehemently rejected the allegations and calls to investigate the group, describing them as part of a right-wing smear campaign.
By ROSIE PERPER
Defense minister orders probe of NGO; Ya'alon's comments draw fire from opposition MKs.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
IDF watchdog states it has not been contacted by authorities, Livni calls campaign against NGO a politically motivated ‘hate fest’
By HERB KEINON,BEN HARTMAN
On Thursday, Channel 2 alleged that the left-wing NGO was gathering intelligence on the IDF after obtaining undercover footage of activists asking soldiers questions about confidential information.
By MAARIV ONLINE
The footage was gathered by Ad Khan, who had infiltrated the ranks of Breaking the Silence over the last two years, according to Channel 2.
By DANIEL J. ROTH
Source: We are willing to look at evidence and testimonies from anyone
The survey was compiled by the Association of Civil Military studies in Israel polled 500 Hebrew speakers between the ages of 18-65.
By BEN HARTMAN
Two new graphic volumes depict life in Israel - but one provides a sketchy picture.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Non-political groups worry they would also lose foreign gov’t money.
Current laws are too weak to offer protection against anti-Israel anarchists who are operating inside Israel.
By LIOR AKERMAN
‘The Hasmonean War was primarily directed against Jews and not against Greeks… meaning the Hellenistic Jews’ (Yeshayahu Leibowitz)
By MATAN PELEG
When they lobby for the PLO and against moving the US Embassy to Jerusalem they cross the line into gross insubordination.
By CAROLINE B. GLICK
German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel's decision to meet with NGO Breaking the Silence during his visit to Israel has triggered a needless diplomatic row between him and PM Netanyahu.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Whether at the airport or in Jerusalem, the right to state views that differ from government policy is the gold standard for a thriving democracy.
Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Gadi Eisenkot in February instructed his officers to meet with members of the veterans group and examine its claims.
We call out to the US Jewish community to first read all materials published by Breaking the Silence in the past year, before meeting with Breaking the Silence and Truah representatives.
By AVIRAM ZE’EVI
In recent months Ad Kan exposed perturbing information about Breaking the Silence, starting with the exposure of cash transfers to extreme left activists.
Many Israelis view Breaking the Silence as a litmus test for patriotism or treason. But what is the phenomenon of “breaking the silence”?
By OFER SHIFF AND HANNA YABLONKA
BGU is actively supporting an organization that defames the State of Israel and bolsters the boycott movement.
By EYTAN MEIR
Most concerning is BtS’s open association with BDS groups.
By ROZ ROTHSTEIN AND YITZHAK SANTIS
Our government needs to pointedly and consistently explain to the leaders of Europe that their assault on Israel will not convince the jihadists to spare them.
How can leaders of BTS be scheduled to speak at Columbia University on March 31st?
By RONN TOROSSIAN
More than anything BtS’s own words fully validate Im Tirtzu’s campaign against embedded foreign agents.
By DOUGLAS ALTABEF
Once again the fallacies of the Israeli NGO Breaking the Silence (BtS) are making headlines.
By ASAF ROMIROWSKY
How was it that an Israeli nongovernmental organization had access to an internal EU report?
By NAFTALI BALANSON AND ARIELLA KIMMEL
In exploiting the allegations of human rights violations for political propaganda, groups such as BtS and their funders are not in any way contributing to the moral imperative of preventing such abuses.
By Gerald Steinberg
The NIF’s board of directors have an opportunity to lead the rest of ‘civil society’ by adopting and implementing clear ethical guidelines.
If the soldiers' identities were known, they would be pariahs.
BY LARRY DERFNER
Everyone knows why the soldiers who talk to the organization remain anonymous: if their identities were known, they’d be pariahs.