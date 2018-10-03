03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
A new documentary tells the fascinating story of Jakub Weksler, a Polish-Catholic priest who has moved to Israel and wants to make aliya.
By HANNAH BROWN
The actor-director-comedian played clarinet with his New Orleans Jazz Band to raise money for an Italian children's hospital.
By REUTERS
In addition to anti-Israel antisemitism, the bishop cited verbal attacks on members of the Jewish community during a lecture as a reason for his break from the NGO.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
Despite the varying perspectives of the country, both groups seemed to conclude that a visit to Israel can be fun, fulfilling and surprising on many levels.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
4 Swiss Catholics on 7-month pilgrimage arrived at year's end with message that people can overcome differences.
By JOSH HASTEN
The tale of two Jewish woman who each attempted to save the Second Temple. Find out why one succeeded when the other failed.
By ALEXANDER ZVIELLI
Two church convocations believe that '…no single ethnic identity can any longer claim to be “God’s chosen people…'
By MALCOLM HEDDING
"What the #MeToo movement shows is the public is now willing to assign blame. They are naming names and part of that is naming the legislators who are not willing to pass these laws."
His shock demise fueled press speculation that he might have been murdered.
Guam's Catholics date back to the 17th Century, making them one of the oldest Christian communities in the Western Pacific.
After John Paul's death in 2005, Navarro-Valls stayed on as spokesman for Pope Benedict for more than a year to help his transition and then left Vatican service.
Delegation dances and serenades pontiff during meeting at the headquarters of the Roman Catholic Church.
By JTA
"The more powerful you are, the more your actions will have an impact on people, the more responsible you are to act humbly," said the pontiff.
Security is a primary concern less than three weeks after 45 people were killed in ISIS-perpetrated attacks on Coptic Christian churches in Alexandria and Tanta on Palm Sunday.
"There are many Catholics who are like this and they cause scandal."
The Shroud of Turin, the linen some Christians believe to be the burial cloth of Jesus Christ, is to go on display in a rare exposition that is expected to attract millions of visitors.
Pope Pius XII was known for ignoring the mass atrocities that were being committed by the Nazis.
By JNS.ORG
Archbishop Dennis Marion Schnurr describes the steamy movie as "a direct assault on Christian marriage and on the moral and spiritual strength of God’s people."
For non-religious Jews, he added, "the truth is subjective or whatever serves Israel's interests."
The hatred, which once united the Jews almost as strongly as their religion, today seems ready to split them.
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Raoul Wallenberg Foundation hails Archbishop Corrado Lorefice as ‘savior’ of religious and cultural values.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Toaff is best known for his 1986 invitation to Pope John Paul II to pray together in Rome’s Great Synagogue.
By ERIC J. LYMAN
Session honors pope who helped save thousands of Jews from the Holocaust and initiated process of reconciliation between the Church and the Jewish people.
By JEREMY SHARON
Regardless of the impact of the strike, the papal visit to Jordan and the PA will go ahead; Pontiff to visit Syrian refugees in Jordan.
CNN cites Israeli official as saying leader of Catholic Church will come to Holy Land on May 25-26.
Only 3 popes have visited Israel since state's establishment.
By ERIC J. LYMAN SPECIAL TO THE JERUSALEM POST
Local church leaders deny report IDF planning to build fence on its land in Cremisan Valley so that it could remain on Israeli territory.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Mordechay Lewy, Israel's Vatican envoy, caused controversy when he spoke warmly about Pope Pius's treatment of Jews.
Juifs et chrétiens de France, réunis en Israël pour un voyage de huit jours. Ou Dieu en partage.
By KATHIE KRIEGEL
At a Tel Aviv conference, Israeli employers hear how the Irish make efforts to overcome regional and religious tensions and avoid discrimination.
By RUTH EGLASH
The recent arrival in Jerusalem of the relics of St. Thérèse has been likened in importance to "a pontifical visit."
By Gil Stern Stern ZOHAR
UK broadcaster seeks to create more programming around Passover, Rosh Hashana.
By AMY SPIRO
Nearly 3,000 women and children are believed to remain in Islamic State captivity, even after the militants' retreat in Iraq and Syria.
Pontiff beats out NSA whistle-blower Snowden for honor; Magazine says pope has captured the imaginations of millions.
By JPOST.COM STAFF AND REUTERS
Head of Catholic church in Australia apologizes for saying Germans suffered more any other people during WWII.
By Gil Stern Stern SHEFLER
Robert Finn and Kansas City Diocese reportedly knew about behavior of clergy member, waited 5 months to report abuses to police.
Pope Benedict touches down in the German capital at the start of a four-day tour of mostly Protestant and atheist regions in the ex-communist east.
Rights group says it lodged more than 20,000 pages of reports, evidence that Catholic clergy committed crimes against children, vulnerable adults.
Senior Roman Catholic Church delegation will tour Christian communities in Israel, the West Bank and Gaza Strip with canonized nun’s remains.
By JONAH MANDEL
Benedict XVI says he calls Jews ‘fathers in the faith’ rather than ‘elder brothers’ to avoid biblical Esau connotation.
By LISA PALMIERI-BILLIG JPOST CORRESPONDENT
Bishop Richard Williamson hired a lawyer linked to neo-Nazis, claimed Jews were not gassed during World War II.
By ASSOCIATED PRESS
Israeli tourists naturally steer clear of the area, but with all the sites to see, it’s a shame.
By MEITAL SHARABI
All those who know the new pope affirm that he is a true friend of the State of Israel and the Jewish People
By DAVID ROSEN
Anti-Semitism appears to be retreating in Ukraine, home to many horrors of the Holocaust.
By JUDITH SUDILOVSKY
"What I suggest is that eulogizing a man by saying that he was tamim, whole in his faith, may be inappropriate praise."
By HAIM WATZMAN
Comments come after media reports suggest Pope Francis may speed up release of Holocaust-era documents.
Television station pulls video off air, apologizes after complaints from Dutch Israelite Religious Community umbrella organization.
This year I have had the opportunity to visit the remnants of Jewish communities in two totally different countries and cultures.
By REUVEN HAMMER
Mary Katz Ehrlich, 83, to be reunited with two Lithuanian Catholics who rescued her from the Nazis.
By JORDANA HORN, JERUSALEM POST CORRESPONDENT
Vatican program for September trip shows Pope will meet members of the Jewish community first, then Muslims on the second day.
Mordechay Lewy says Pius should be credited with saving Jews; comments are new twist in old controversy on pope's place during Shoah.
Clergymen to meet with influential Turkish preacher; Rabbi, Catholic priest, Druse kadi, Beduin sheikh will spend 3 days with Adnan Oktar.
Senior Vatican delegation reaffirms "chosen" status of the Jews at annual meeting with representatives of the Chief Rabbinate in J'lem.
Leaders advocate strengthening of alliance between faiths in light of rising ‘religious’ hatred and Middle East uncertainty,
By LISA PALMIERI-BILLIG
Harvard professor finds Judaism tops the list; American attitudes toward Jews ‘better than ever.’
Renzo Gattegna calls for continuation of initiatives dedicated to reciprocal understanding; demands renouncement of Jew conversion intent.
An excerpt from ‘Motherprayer: Lessons in Loving’ by Barbara Mahany.
By BARBARA MAHANY
Latin American Catholics and Jews share a trip to the Holy Land to bridge gaps.
By DEBORAH DANAN
Old rules banning alcohol resurface as Christian purveyors of liquor flee the city; literary elite protest government regulations.
By DAVID E. MILLER AND MICHAEL GRUBB / THE MEDIA L
After vandalism of Catholic site in Jerusalem, Church is planning international campaign to put pressure on Israel to stop rising wave of hate crimes.
Thousands gather in Nazareth on Sunday to mark an International Day of Faith; Latin patriarch of Jerusalem, Fouad Tual, read a personal message from Pope Francis.
By HENRY ROME
Deputy FM Ayalon condemns vandalism attack as "act of terror," says during visit: "It is not the way of Zionism or Judaism."
President Peres meets Greek Patriarch who praises his stance against attacks on holy places.
Tourism Ministry launches new pilgrimage itinerary promoting Christian tourism to Israel during ceremony at Jerusalem's Eden-Tamir Music Center.
By RON FRIEDMAN
If the present status quo – which gives a monopoly to the Chief Rabbinate and its courts – continues, the gap between Israel and Diaspora Jewry will continue to grow toward disastrous proportions.
By AMNON RUBINSTEIN
Pope Francis is totally committed to reconciliation between the Church and Israel.
By PADDY MONAGHAN
I asked my 10-year-old daughter if she was learning about the month of Ramadan. “Rama-what?” she replied.
By NATAN LEVY
Never in history has the psychological infrastructure for genocide been prepared more thoroughly and for longer than in the period leading up to the Holocaust.
By MANFRED GERSTENFELD
Catholic attitudes toward the Jewish faith and people are warm.
By KENNETH BANDLER
What happened to the Knights of the Order of St. John the Baptist after they were forced to leave Jerusalem.
By STEPHEN GABRIEL ROSENBERG
Ongoing debate questions whether minorities are paying the price in Quebec’s debate over the place of religion.
By RICHARD MARCEAU
Great crises often bring forth great men and it is my firm hope that the new pope will, with God’s blessing, rise to the occasion.
By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Benedict truly and sincerely wanted closer relations between the Church and Jews and worked to this end, but good intentions are not always enough.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
The news regarding Muslim unrest around the world should really frighten those of us who think it will all go away soon.
By JERUSALEM POST READERS
Mitt Romney is not the first presidential candidate whose religious faith has become the target of prejudice and suspicion.
By SONJA SCHOEPF WENTLING AND RAFAEL MEDOFF
I realized that he believes that Pope Pius XII was a righteous man who did everything to save Jewish lives during Holocaust.
By BRIAN R. FREEDMAN
Anti-Jewish boycotts have returned to country where they once marked beginning of an unprecedented genocide against Jews of Europe.
By KEVIN ZDIARA
Despite the conciliatory efforts made by the Vatican toward the group, the Society has remained committed to its belief that it is correct, and that the established Church is the heretical institution.
By MARK WEITZMAN
I developed a starkly unapologetic capacity to pray for terrible things under the duress of battle.
By ALICK ISAACS
It took only a handful of compliant Catholic groups to hail the alleged compromise, and hand Obama a major political victory.
By CHARLES KRAUTHAMMER
Fundamentally Freund: Barros Basto was drummed out of the military for the ‘crime’ of circumcising his students.
By MICHAEL FREUND
The only concrete example given by Benedict of justified condom use is for a male prostitute, where there is no chance of fertilization.
Paul’s message in defence of Judaism was ignored by the Catholic church for centuries.
By YOCHANAN BEN-DANIEL
Beneath veneer of calm, there resides in Irish people's hearts an abiding discontent at state of affairs on this windswept island – and some of that is directed at Israel.
By STEWART WEISS
The call of Safed chief rabbi on city’s Jewish citizens not to rent or sell their apartments to Arabs is as far removed from Jewish values as one can imagine.
By DAVID NEWMAN
Moderates unwilling or unable to halt extremism.
By JERUSALEM POST EDITORIAL
"He conveniently forgets Yasser Arafat."
Pope Francis enclosed a note with the 'Our Father' prayer in the Wall on Monday during his short visit to Israel.
About 4 in 10, or 37%, of Catholic voters approve of Democratic President Barack Obama's performance, 48% disapprove.
The Magdala Center's new guesthouse, along with a uniquely written Catholic mass will bring to life New Testament times in the Galilee.
By NICOLE JANSEZIAN, TRAVELUJAH
Holy Week celebrations are well underway throughout Israel; find out what is going on with this list of special events, gatherings.
By TRAVELUJAH
The relics are to be displayed in Old City's Christian Quarter only on for one day, before being transported to Nazareth's Basilica of the Annunciation.
By Gil Stern Stern ZOHAR, TRAVELUJAH
Catholics and Protestants clash in some of the worst violence in decades in Northern Ireland.