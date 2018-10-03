03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
A Dutch-Israeli musical fantasy.
By BARRY DAVIS
Dutch trumpeter Michael Varekamp is the next installment of the Hot Jazz series.
The Israeli-born singer scored big in Holland with his debut album and now hopes to repeat his success here.
By DAVID BRINN
Catherine is obviously looking to the future and came to Israel armed with a couple of bright young sidemen.
A trilogy of feature films by Dutch director Frans Weisz, a Holocaust survivor and recipient of this year’s Life Achievement Award, will be shown at J'lem festival.
By HANNAH BROWN
The Central Jewish Board of the Netherlands warned of the mainstreaming of antisemitism in the Netherlands.
By JTA
The electric car venture has set up an electric taxi project at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport with EU funding.
By DUBI BEN-GEDALYAHU
For Yasha Israels, who made aliya from the Netherlands, a 20-year-old with a hairdo which would have qualified him for singing with Abba.
By GLORIA DEUTSCH
Bart Repko was an accomplished film producer, but he shut down his operations and moved to Israel to declare God's promises on the Old City walls.
By EMANUEL MFOUKOU
Blurry security camera footage shows a man wearing jeans, a jacket and a hat walking out confidently of the café.
While the king “gets a tax-free royal salary, this 86-year-old woman needs to pay taxes for her so-called ghetto commendation.”
Arnie Pritchard said his mother wasn’t “gifted with nerves of steel,” yet she endured so much risk to save the lives of Jewish children.
By PAM MCLOUGHLIN / NEW HAVEN REGISTER CONN.
140,000 Jews lived in the Netherlands at the start of the Second World War, only about 30,000 survived.
PM has previously refused to define Hamas as terrorist organization, demanded Netanyahu’s arrest and trial for alleged war crimes
The Palestinian-Israeli conflict was the only international conflict mentioned in the coalition agreement of the new government of the Netherlands.
It’s been 70 years since ‘The Diary of Anne Frank’ was shared with the world.
The stepdaughter of Anne’s father Otto Frank tells ‘Metro’ the inside story of its publication
By NADINE WOJAKOVSKI
It was a highly personal childhood gift.
Dutch foreign ministry advises retailers to put special tags on products from Golan Heights, West Bank and east Jerusalem.
Netherlands to supply 2 state-of-the art container scanners; sign of Israeli-PA cooperation despite talks' breakdown.
By HERB KEINON
Itamar Marcus, founder and director of Palestinian Media Watch, addresses Dutch legislators considering withholding PA aid.
By CNAAN LIPSHIZ, JERUSALEM POST CORRESPONDENT
"Action must be taken before it is too late, sanctions on Iran must be intensified," PM during trip to Holland.
By JPOST.COM STAFF AND CNAAN LIPSHIZ
Netanyahu tells Dutch TV that PA missing ‘tremendous’ opportunity by not negotiating with him.
Addressing Jewish community in Holland, Netanyahu calls on Abbas to not walk away from peace, "continue the negotiations."
By CNAAN LIPSHIZ, JPOST CORRESPONDENT
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Netanyahu's visit to Netherlands includes talks to strengthen bilateral relations, visit to a Portuguese synagogue.
PM and Duth PM expected to agree to start gov't to gov't program after Holland's objection to a unilateral declaration of Palestinian statehood.
By CNAAN LIPHSHIZ, JERUSALEM POST CORRESPONDENT
In interview with 'Post', Rosenthal also warns against exaggerating how bad things are for Israel inside EU.
Controversial political leader Geert Wilders visiting Tel Aviv, calls for continued settlement building and defensible borders for Israel.
By ASSOCIATED PRESS
Agricultural exhibition puts positive Dutch-Israeli relations on display.
By CNAAN LIPHSHIZ JERUSALEM POST CORRESPONDENT
"Israel must emulate European model in monitoring air quality," is message at Netherlands’ embassy in Tel Aviv.
By SHARON UDASIN
While many regard controversial Dutch politician Geert Wilders as alarmist, others say he has deep perception of perils of radical Islam; West should heed his warnings.
By ISRAEL KASNETT
Dutch FM says he’ll work to stop funding estimated at 10m. euros organizations calling for divestment, boycott, denying Israel's right to exist.
By BENNY WEINTHAL, JERUSALEM POST CORRESPONDENT
Sweden’s main public broadcaster apologized for an article that tied President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital to the strength of the “Jewish Lobby.”
A Hamas-affiliated individual had promoted the event.
Holland’s Jews watch hesitantly as the country goes to the polls amid rising nationalism and an anti-Muslim backlash.
By TIBOR KRAUSZ
Intelligence information indicates a rise in European Muslims travelling to Syria to join Islamic groups fighting the Assad regime.
By JOYCE VAN DE BILDT
Dutch foreign minister stresses Netherlands' position on Lebanese organization, says Burgas findings will lead to blacklisting.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL, JERUSALEM POST CORRESPONDENT
In light of Lebanese-Swedish man's confession to membership in Hezbollah, Swedish and Dutch experts warn of new dangers.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL JERUSALEM POST CORRESPONDENT
The Dutch move to show world their innovation, greentech.
By BEN HARTMAN
Former SS member lived as free man for decades after escaping from Dutch prison while awaiting execution for murder of 22.
Global March to J'lem in the Netherlands organized by Gretta Duisenberg, who has grabbed headlines for statements about Jews in past.
"The chosen people have to be perfect," wrote journalist Ilse van Heusden of childbirth in Israel’s health care system.
Muslim lawmaker issues "Final Fatwa" to end extremism; right-wing politician Geert Wilders responds: "What we need is a fatwa to end Islam".
By REUTERS
'De Telegraaf' report says Amin Abu Rashid spotted training with Gaza-bound crew in Greece; Edelstein: Participation shows intent to provoke.
FM freezes Gaza flotilla group’s local assets, preventing it from transferring funds to IHH Germany.
Interchurch Organisation for Development and Cooperation uses public funds to finance Electronic Intifada website that equates Israel with Nazis.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
NGO Monitor slams Dutch ICCO for funding 'Electronic Intifada'; Dutch FM says if true, will have a 'serious problem' with the Palestinian site.
Geert Wilders argues he has a right to freedom of speech and that his remarks were within the bounds of the law.
Lieberman slams decision made after discovery that settler council heads were group participants, but stresses decision not made by Netherlands government.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF AND HERB KEINON
To Local Government Association head: "Your association fully earned the public humiliation of the Dutch Government refusing its delegation."
Dutch Foreign Ministry cancels council heads tour after discovering settler leaders set to participate; Dutch: "Delegation composition controversial."
Amsterdam weighs use of undercover police to combat anti-Semitic acts.
Dutch "values" party head set to gain seats in current election.
By DAVID HOROVITZ
After 'The Jerusalem Post' reported atomic agency broke EU sanctions, IAEA says helium-leak detector was for medical project approved in 2007.
“We’re not pressing you to negotiate with Hamas,” Zijlstra assured Rivlin.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Bandonean player Carel Kraayenhof performs with the Israel Chamber Orchestra
By MAXIM REIDER
Dutch school boy who praised Hitler and the Holocaust is sentenced to study anti-Semitism.
“Only Decent People,” examines the fraught relations between the country's Jewish population and other minorities.
Teenagers use the word "jood" as an expression of enthusiasm; Dutch also use Yiddish word "tof" as "good."
Simon Wiesenthal Center urges Geert Wilders to withdraw his party's support from bill that would ban Jewish ritual slaughter.
By Gil Stern Stern SHEFLER
The poem was seen to suggest Nazis deserved to be commemorated along with their victims.
By CNAAN LIPHSHIZ, JPOST CORRESPONDENT
Homage is to be paid in a poem written by the 15-year-old relative of a Dutch SS soldier who died on Germany’s Eastern Front.
Decision follows 'Post' exposé on game in which settlers use an “Anne Frank card," “Jewish stinginess” to colonize West Bank.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL, JPOST CORRESPONDENT
In downloadable game, players can use ‘Anne Frank card’ to colonize West Bank, 'Jewish stinginess' card to gain resources.
By CNAAN LIPHSHIZ AND BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
2 Dutch journalists to stand trial in Germany for allegedly invading privacy of Nazi war criminal they helped expose.
"Anti-kosher meat bill delayed in Dutch legislature due to Israeli research," TAU psychiatrist says.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
The Netherlands will not apologize for its perceived indifference to the murder of Jews during the Holocaust.
By CNAAN LIPHSHIZ
The issue was raised by Geert Wilders’s Party for Freedom; Jewish community unenthusiastic about initiative.
Belgians Job Smeets and Nynke Tynagel plan to erect Holocaust-themed fence in Amsterdam.
Senior Dutch rabbi tells 'The Jerusalem Post' that a ban would apply “double standards that target minorities.”
Kosher butcher shop at front lines of battle between 2 competing ideals in Holland: Freedom of religion and animal welfare.
Jewish Congress calls bill “blatantly discriminatory” and a violation of human rights against the Netherlands Jewish community.
By G. SHEFLER AND J. PAUL IN LONDON
Scholars, ex-members meet in Haifa to discuss a now-extinct Southeast Asian community.
According to Dutch police statistics, the 48% increase represented 209 reported anti-Semitic incidents in 2009.
“It is, I think, part of the eventual solution in this part of the world – the peace process – that one is able to understand the fears and the joys of the other person.”
The Dutch government has plans to ban kosher animal slaughter.
By BRENDAN GALLAGHER
He’d begun to act out their moves, gestures and emotional pauses till he could sing the songs in his imperfect voice just the way they did.
By SOL LUSTGARTEN
Evelyn Walg is presenting her first solo exhibition at 72, but she has been
painting since she was 11.
By CARL HOFFMAN
Authorities in Germany, Austria and Switzerland have also banned Turkish campaign events in the escalating dispute.
Prominent Islam critic Ayaan Hirsi Ali warns “the threat of radical Islam to all of us, particularly Israel and America, is not just a military threat."
By MARK DONIG JERUSALEM POST CORRESPONDENT
The most serious challenge to the late surge of Right-populist movements could be the availability of anti-establishment parties and candidates in the center and on the left.
By MARC NEUGROSCHEL
Regrettably, it seems that Europe has failed to learn from its darkest days of anti-Semitism.
By ARSEN OSTROVSKY
Despite Dutch history, the growing trend of European anti-Semitism is pervading through the Netherlands.
By BARRY RUBIN
For most Syrians, I seem to have an identity crisis. I was born in Vietnam, look half African and hold Dutch nationality.
By PHUONG-MAI NGUYEN
There is more interest in the suffering of those who died than in the aggression against those who are alive.
By M. GERSTENFELD
Five of the gymnasts, as well as their coach Gerrit Kleerekoper, were Jewish. Only one of those six survived the Holocaust.
By ALLON SINAI
Team agrees to pay reported £180,000 to take the Dutch-Jewish midfielder on loan from Wigan Athletic for the rest of the season.
